Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

🌧️ Thanksgiving weekend brings steady rain, gusty winds, and a return to cooler fall air

Kenora – WEATHER – Residents around Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are waking to a wet and windy Sunday morning as a strong autumn low-pressure system tracks across northwestern Ontario.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the day, with rainfall amounts reaching 10 to 20 mm before tapering off overnight. Gusty southerly winds will shift to the west later tonight, ushering in cooler and drier air for Thanksgiving Monday.

Current Conditions (as of 6:00 AM CDT – Kenora Airport)

Temperature: 9.6°C

Dew Point: 9.0°C

Humidity: 96%

Wind: SSE 26 km/h, gusting to 44 km/h

Pressure: 100.3 kPa ( falling )

Condition: Rain

Visibility: 10 km

Sunday, October 12 Forecast

Weather: Showers with a risk of a thunderstorm .

Rainfall Amount: 10–20 mm expected.

Wind: South 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

High: 16°C

UV Index: 1 (low)

Tonight

Showers ending after midnight, then cloudy with a 40% chance of lingering showers.

Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening.

Rainfall Amount: 5 mm.

Wind: South 30 km/h gusting to 50, becoming west 30 gusting to 50 near midnight.

Low: +4°C

🌥 Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day

Weather: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Wind: West 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High: +9°C

UV Index: 2 (low)

Monday Night:

Cloudy.

Low: +1°C

🌤 Tuesday, October 14

Weather: A mix of sun and cloud.

High: +10°C

Tuesday Night:

Cloudy.

Low: +3°C

🍁 Thanksgiving Weekend Summary

Day Conditions High / Low Wind Gusts Rain Chances Sun 12 Rain, risk of thunderstorm 16°C / +4°C S→W 50 km/h 90% Mon 13 Cloudy, chance of showers +9°C / +1°C W 50 km/h 40% Tue 14 Mix of sun and cloud +10°C / +3°C Light 20% Wed 15 Sunny +12°C / +4°C Light 0%

🌬️ Weather Highlights

Today: Wet and windy with periods of heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Driving caution: slick roads and brief ponding in low-lying areas.

Tonight into Monday: Winds shift from south to west , bringing a noticeable drop in temperature. Cloud cover lingers, but conditions gradually improve Monday afternoon.

Tuesday onward: A calmer, cooler stretch of fall weather takes hold with sunshine returning.



👕 Wardrobe and Lifestyle Tips

Today: Waterproof jacket or shell recommended — expect occasional heavy showers.

Tonight: Cooler and breezy — a light coat or layered clothing suggested.

Monday: Bundle up for outdoor Thanksgiving events; it’ll feel much cooler in the wind.

A wet and windy Sunday leads into a cooler, cloudier Thanksgiving Monday — but sunshine and calmer conditions are on the way for midweek. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk