Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

🌧️ Rain and gusty winds for your Thanksgiving weekend, with cooler, clearer weather to start the new week

Dryden – WEATHER – It’s a wet and blustery Sunday morning across Dryden and Vermilion Bay as showers and isolated thunderstorms track through the region ahead of a powerful fall system. Rain will continue throughout the day, with gusty southerly winds and occasional heavier bursts. Conditions improve overnight, but Thanksgiving Monday will remain cloudy and breezy, with temperatures turning cooler behind a cold front.

Current Conditions (as of 6:00 AM CDT – Dryden Airport)

Temperature: 11.0°C

Dew Point: 8.5°C

Humidity: 85%

Wind: SSE 26 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h

Pressure: 100.7 kPa

Condition: Light Rain

Visibility: 16 km

Sunday, October 12 Forecast

Weather: Showers through the day with a risk of thunderstorms early this morning.

Rainfall Amount: 10–15 mm possible.

Wind: South 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

High: 16°C

UV Index: 1 (low)

Tonight

Showers ending before morning, then cloudy with a 40% chance of lingering showers.

Additional Rainfall: 10–15 mm.

Wind: South 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Low: +5°C

🌥 Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day

Weather: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Wind: Southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 , becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

High: +9°C

UV Index: 2 (low)

Monday Night:

Cloudy.

Low: 0°C

☀️ Tuesday, October 14

Weather: Sunny and cooler , a welcome return to drier conditions.

High: +9°C

Tuesday Night:

Cloudy periods.

Low: +2°C

🌬 Weather Highlights

Today: Steady rain and gusty winds from the south. Possible isolated morning thunderstorm. Wet roadways and limited visibility in heavier rain bands.

Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy and cooler , with lingering showers as winds turn northwesterly. Temperatures drop sharply , signaling the arrival of more seasonal air.

Tuesday: Bright and calm , perfect for post-holiday travel or outdoor cleanup.



🍁 4-Day Thanksgiving Summary

Day Conditions High / Low Wind Gusts Rain Chance Sun 12 Rain, risk of thunderstorm 16°C / +5°C S 50 km/h 100% Mon 13 Cloudy, scattered showers +9°C / 0°C W→NW 50 km/h 40% Tue 14 Sunny +9°C / +2°C Light 0% Wed 15 Mix of sun and cloud +11°C / +3°C Light 20%

👕 Wardrobe & Lifestyle Tips

Today: Waterproof outerwear essential — expect gusty winds and steady rain.

Monday: Dress warmly for outdoor gatherings; brisk northwesterly winds will make it feel cooler.

Tuesday: Light layers ideal as sunshine returns with a fresh autumn feel.

Wet and windy Thanksgiving weekend weather continues across Dryden and Vermilion Bay — cooler, sunnier skies arrive just in time for Tuesday. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk