Crime Update Thunder Bay: Police Seek Witnesses in Red River Road Assault

Assault Leaves Elderly Victim Seriously Injured

Thunder Bay, ON – October 12, 2025 – Thunder Bay Police are appealing for public assistance following a violent weapons-related incident that left an elderly man seriously injured.

The assault occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11, near the intersection of Red River Road and Clarkson Avenue. Witnesses say a male suspect fled the scene after the attack.

The victim was rushed to hospital and remains in serious condition.

Police Deploy Drones and K-9 Unit

Officers with the Primary Response Unit quickly secured the area, using drones and the K-9 Unit in an attempt to track the suspect. Despite these efforts, the suspect has not been located as of this update.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Public Assistance Requested

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam, home security, or cellphone footage of the incident, to come forward.

📞 Call Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200

🕵️‍♂️ To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com

Your information could help bring justice to the victim and their family.