Crime Update: Armed, Dangerous Individual At‑Large in Brunswick House First Nation

NAPS and OPP search for armed suspect in Brunswick House First Nation; residents urged to shelter in place

Brunswick House, ON — October 12, 2025 — Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS), working with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), are investigating a violent incident in the Brunswick House First Nation community and are searching for a suspected armed and dangerous individual who remains at large.

Incident overview

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in the late afternoon of Sunday, October 12, 2025. Officers located an injured male in the community. At this time, the injuries are being investigated and are not believed to be life‑threatening.

NAPS and OPP investigators are actively searching for a young male suspect. Detailed physical descriptors have not been released; authorities say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Police response and public safety measures

NAPS has deployed its Emergency Response Team alongside frontline officers and OPP personnel to locate the suspect. A significant police presence will remain in the area while the investigation continues.

Residents of Brunswick House First Nation are urged to shelter in place and follow safety precautions until authorities advise otherwise:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately in a secure location.

If you are inside, remain there and lock all doors and windows .

Do not approach or engage with any suspect. Call 9‑1‑1 immediately if you see or encounter them.

Close curtains or blinds to avoid drawing attention.

If driving, proceed directly to your destination and lock your doors upon arrival.

Do not pick up hitchhikers.

Follow all instructions from officers on scene.

Motorists near the Brunswick House First Nation and Chapleau areas should remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary stops. People who are not in the area are asked to refrain from traveling to the region until the situation is resolved.

Community reassurance and next steps

NAPS acknowledges the concern and anxiety this situation may cause and says every precaution is being taken to protect public safety and resolve the incident safely. Further updates will be released as new information becomes available.

Follow NAPS for real‑time updates on social media: X (formerly Twitter): @NAPS_Police and Facebook: /NAPSPolice.

How to help

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact NAPS at 1‑705‑864‑1732. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑8477.