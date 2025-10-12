🌥️ Mild and cloudy for Thanksgiving Sunday — light showers overnight and a cooler, clearer Monday ahead

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It’s a mild, overcast start to Thanksgiving Sunday across Thunder Bay and area, with morning temperatures near 12°C and light southerly winds. A few patches of drizzle may develop through the morning, but the bulk of the rain is expected to arrive overnight into early Monday, as a weak cold front moves across northwestern Ontario.

Thanksgiving Monday will bring early showers, then a clearing trend and a noticeable drop in temperature by nightfall.

🌤 Current Conditions (as of 7:00 AM EDT – Thunder Bay Airport)

Temperature: 11.9°C

Dew Point: 8.6°C

Humidity: 80%

Wind: S 10 km/h

Pressure: 101.6 kPa ( falling )

Condition: Cloudy

Visibility: 24 km

Sunday, October 12 Forecast

Weather: Cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle this morning.

Wind: South 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

High: 16°C

UV Index: 3 (moderate)

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with showers beginning overnight.

Wind: South 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

Low: 11°C

🌧️ Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day

Morning: Showers ending near noon.

Afternoon: Clearing with sunny breaks developing.

Wind: Southwest 20 km/h, becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the morning.

High: 15°C

UV Index: 3 (moderate)

Monday Night:

Clear and cool.

Low: 0°C

🌥️ Tuesday, October 14

Morning: Sunny early, then increasing cloudiness through the afternoon.

High: 11°C

Tuesday Night:

Cloudy.

Low: +4°C

🍂 Thanksgiving Weekend Summary

Day Conditions High / Low Wind Gusts Notes Sun 12 Cloudy, chance of drizzle 16°C / 11°C S 40 km/h Mild, damp morning Mon 13 AM showers, clearing later 15°C / 0°C NW 40 km/h Cool, breezy Thanksgiving Tue 14 Increasing cloudiness 11°C / +4°C Light Seasonal fall conditions Wed 15 Mix of sun and cloud 13°C / +5°C Light Cool, calm midweek weather

🌬️ Weather Highlights

Today: Overcast and mild; drizzle or light rain possible.

Tonight: Rain moves in with steady southerly winds.

Thanksgiving Monday: Brief showers in the morning, clearing skies by afternoon with a cooler breeze.

Tuesday: Dry and pleasant — classic October weather pattern returns.

🧥 Wardrobe & Travel Tips

Today: Light layers and a windbreaker will be perfect under cloudy skies.

Monday: Keep an umbrella handy for the morning, but sunny breaks make for an ideal afternoon walk.

Evening: Monday night will be clear and crisp — a frost risk possible in rural valleys.

A mild but grey Thanksgiving Sunday gives way to cooler, sunnier skies on Monday — perfect for outdoor celebrations and fall colours. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk