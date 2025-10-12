🌥️ Mild and cloudy for Thanksgiving Sunday — light showers overnight and a cooler, clearer Monday ahead

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025
Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It’s a mild, overcast start to Thanksgiving Sunday across Thunder Bay and area, with morning temperatures near 12°C and light southerly winds. A few patches of drizzle may develop through the morning, but the bulk of the rain is expected to arrive overnight into early Monday, as a weak cold front moves across northwestern Ontario.
Thanksgiving Monday will bring early showers, then a clearing trend and a noticeable drop in temperature by nightfall.
🌤 Current Conditions (as of 7:00 AM EDT – Thunder Bay Airport)
-
Temperature: 11.9°C
-
Dew Point: 8.6°C
-
Humidity: 80%
-
Wind: S 10 km/h
-
Pressure: 101.6 kPa (falling)
-
Condition: Cloudy
-
Visibility: 24 km
Sunday, October 12 Forecast
-
Weather: Cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle this morning.
-
Wind: South 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.
-
High: 16°C
-
UV Index: 3 (moderate)
Tonight
-
Mainly cloudy with showers beginning overnight.
-
Wind: South 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.
-
Low: 11°C
🌧️ Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day
-
Morning: Showers ending near noon.
-
Afternoon: Clearing with sunny breaks developing.
-
Wind: Southwest 20 km/h, becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the morning.
-
High: 15°C
-
UV Index: 3 (moderate)
Monday Night:
-
Clear and cool.
-
Low: 0°C
🌥️ Tuesday, October 14
-
Morning: Sunny early, then increasing cloudiness through the afternoon.
-
High: 11°C
Tuesday Night:
-
Cloudy.
-
Low: +4°C
🍂 Thanksgiving Weekend Summary
|Day
|Conditions
|High / Low
|Wind Gusts
|Notes
|Sun 12
|Cloudy, chance of drizzle
|16°C / 11°C
|S 40 km/h
|Mild, damp morning
|Mon 13
|AM showers, clearing later
|15°C / 0°C
|NW 40 km/h
|Cool, breezy Thanksgiving
|Tue 14
|Increasing cloudiness
|11°C / +4°C
|Light
|Seasonal fall conditions
|Wed 15
|Mix of sun and cloud
|13°C / +5°C
|Light
|Cool, calm midweek weather
🌬️ Weather Highlights
-
Today: Overcast and mild; drizzle or light rain possible.
-
Tonight: Rain moves in with steady southerly winds.
-
Thanksgiving Monday: Brief showers in the morning, clearing skies by afternoon with a cooler breeze.
-
Tuesday: Dry and pleasant — classic October weather pattern returns.
🧥 Wardrobe & Travel Tips
-
Today: Light layers and a windbreaker will be perfect under cloudy skies.
-
Monday: Keep an umbrella handy for the morning, but sunny breaks make for an ideal afternoon walk.
-
Evening: Monday night will be clear and crisp — a frost risk possible in rural valleys.
A mild but grey Thanksgiving Sunday gives way to cooler, sunnier skies on Monday — perfect for outdoor celebrations and fall colours. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk