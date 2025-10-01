Thunder Bay Police Logged 1,137 Calls for Service (Sept. 22–28); Nearly Half Were Priority 1 & 2

THUNDER BAY – Crime STATS – The Thunder Bay Police Service responded to 1,137 calls last week—598 Priority 1 & 2.

Collisions, unwanted persons, and intimate partner violence topped the list; 911 accounted for 39% of all calls to the Communications Centre.

The week at a glance (Sept. 22–28)

Thunder Bay Police Service reports 1,137 calls for service over seven days, with 598 classified as Priority 1 and 2 (urgent/life-safety or in-progress). TBPS also notes the Communications Centre handled 4,689 calls in total during the period, including 1,832 via 911 (≈39% of all incoming calls).

Selected incident types

  • 87 motor vehicle collisions

  • 87 unwanted persons calls

  • 40 mental health–related calls

  • 39 intimate partner violence calls

  • 26 assaults

  • 23 weapons calls

  • 15 break & enter calls

  • 14 family disputes

Daily averages (rounded): ~162 calls for service/day; 85 Priority 1 & 2/day. Collisions and unwanted persons each averaged ~12/day; intimate partner violence and mental health calls ~6/day; assaults ~4/day; weapons ~3/day.

Why it matters

  • Emergency load: With nearly 40% of all calls entering through 911, frontline resources were stretched across simultaneous collision responses, public-disorder calls, and violent or weapons-related incidents.

  • Community safety lens: The continued volume in intimate partner violence and mental health calls underscores the need for coordinated supports (shelters, counselling, crisis response) alongside policing.

  • Road safety: 87 collisions in a week—more than a dozen daily—signal seasonal transition risks (shorter daylight, changing weather), driver distraction, and impaired or high-risk driving patterns.

By the numbers: Communications vs. Calls for Service

  • 4,689 total calls to the TBPS Communications Centre

  • 1,832 routed via 911 (≈39%)

  • 1,137 resulted in police calls for service (dispatched events)

What to do if you need help

  • Emergency: 911

  • Non-emergency TBPS: 807-684-1200

  • Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) / p3tips.com

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or a mental health crisis, consider contacting local shelters, counselling services, or crisis lines for confidential support.

