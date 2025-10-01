Thunder Bay Drug Probe: 10+ kg Cocaine, Loaded Handgun Seized; Two Accused Face Extensive Firearms and Trafficking Charges

OPP-led searches in the city net cocaine, opioids, cash and a loaded pistol. Prosecutors have laid 23 combined counts. Here’s what each charge means—and the maximum penalties a judge could impose upon conviction

Thunder Bay raids seize 10+ kg cocaine, loaded handgun; two face major gun and drug charges

THUNDER BAY, ON — The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) launched a probe in July into a network allegedly supplying cocaine and other controlled substances across Thunder Bay and nearby communities. On Friday, September 19, 2025, officers executed search warrants at two Thunder Bay locations with support from the Thunder Bay OPP Community Street Crime Unit, Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

Seized (approximate quantities):

10 kg suspected cocaine

900 oxycodone tablets; 1,500 hydromorphone tablets

3 g suspected MDMA; 35 g suspected psilocybin

Loaded handgun , loaded magazines and high-capacity magazines

$33,000 cash, plus cell phones

Police estimate the street value at $1.1 million.

Charged: Michael GOCH , 35, Thunder Bay — 13 counts

Liisa GOCH, 34, Thunder Bay — 10 counts Both were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice (Thunder Bay) on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Charge-by-charge: what the law says and potential penalties

Below, we summarize each offence as laid by police and the maximum penalties available under Canadian law. (Actual sentences depend on facts, prior record, and case law; many offences are hybrid and can proceed summarily or by indictment.)

Firearms & weapons offences (Criminal Code)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm (s.91(1) CC)

Hybrid offence. Max on indictment: 5 years ; also prosecutable summarily.

Careless storage/use of a firearm (s.86(1) CC)

Hybrid. Max on indictment: up to 2 years (first offence) , up to 5 years (subsequent) ; on summary: up to 2 years less a day and/or $5,000 fine .

Possession of a prohibited device (s.92(2) CC) — two counts

Indictable . Max: 10 years . (Covers items such as prohibited magazines, etc., possessed knowing authorization is lacking.)

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (s.117.01(1) CC) — three counts

Hybrid. Max on indictment: 10 years ; on summary: up to 2 years less a day and/or $5,000 fine .

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (s.354(1)(a) CC)

Hybrid. Max on indictment: 10 years; may also be prosecuted summarily.

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine / oxycodone / hydromorphone (s.5(2) CDSA)

These are Schedule I substances. Max: life imprisonment on indictment. (Judges consider quantity, role in the network, weapons, prior record, etc.)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — psilocybin (s.5(2) CDSA)

Schedule III substance. Max on indictment: 10 years ; or up to 18 months on summary.

Possession — MDMA (s.4(1) CDSA)

Schedule I. Max on indictment: 7 years; on summary for a first offence: up to $1,000 fine and/or 6 months, with higher limits on subsequent offences.

Note on scheduling: MDMA is listed in Schedule I of the CDSA; psilocybin is listed in Schedule III.

What happens next

Court appearance: Both accused are set to appear October 3, 2025 . Additional charges could be laid as forensic and digital analyses conclude.

Forfeiture proceedings: Firearms, prohibited devices, cash and electronics may be subject to forfeiture orders if linked to offences.

Public safety note: High-capacity magazines alleged in this case fall within “prohibited device” rules; courts treat firearm-enabled drug trafficking as an aggravating factor at sentencing.

How to share information

If you have information about illegal drugs or firearms:

OPP: 1-888-310-1122

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca

Legal references: Criminal Code ss. 91, 86, 92(2), 117.01(1), 354 (penalties including 5–10-year maxima and hybrid classifications); CDSA ss. 5(2), 4(1) (life max for Schedule I trafficking; 10-year max for Schedule III; 7-year max for Schedule I possession). Sources: Justice Laws (current to Sept. 15, 2025) and legal primers on summary vs. indictable sentencing ranges.