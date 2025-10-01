October 1, 2025: Thunder Bay Weather Forecast

Seasonal start to October with rising warmth, humidex values near 28°C, and storm chances building by Thursday
Thunder Bay greets the first day of October with cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and high humidity — signs that a warming trend is underway. After today’s cooler high near 19°C, temperatures climb into the mid-20s Thursday through Saturday, with thunderstorm risks returning by tomorrow afternoon. This is shaping up to be a rare early October warm spell, fueled by southern air and moisture moving in from the Prairies.
Current Conditions
-
Observed at: Thunder Bay Airport
-
Time: 6:00 AM EDT
-
Temperature: 13.1°C
-
Dew Point: 11.3°C
-
Humidity: 89%
-
Wind: ENE at 9 km/h
-
Visibility: 24 km
-
Pressure: 102.5 kPa (falling)
-
Condition: Cloudy
Today’s Weather Overview
Wednesday, October 1:
-
A mix of sun and cloud as skies gradually brighten through the day.
-
Winds remain light and easterly.
-
High: 19°C
-
UV Index: 5 (moderate)
Tonight:
-
A few clouds, calm and quiet conditions.
-
Low: 12°C
Extended Forecast
Thursday, October 2:
-
A mix of sun and cloud.
-
30% chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm.
-
Winds becoming south at 20 km/h late in the morning.
-
High: 25°C, humidex: 28°C
-
UV Index: 4 (moderate)
-
Night: Cloudy periods, 30% chance of showers.
Low: 11°C
Friday, October 3:
-
A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers.
-
High: 23°C
-
Night: Cloudy periods, 40% chance of showers.
Low: 12°C
Saturday, October 4:
-
A mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of showers.
-
High: 26°C
-
Night: Cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers.
Low: 11°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
Today:
-
A light jacket or long-sleeve layer is ideal with highs near 19°C.
-
-
Thursday–Saturday:
-
Short sleeves or breathable fabrics as humidex values rise toward 28°C.
-
Keep a light rain jacket or umbrella handy due to scattered storm chances.
-
Mornings and evenings remain mild — a light sweater should suffice.
-
Weather Trivia
Did you know?
Thunder Bay’s record high for October 2 is 25.6°C, set in 1992. With Thursday’s forecast of 25°C and humidex of 28°C, the city may flirt with that record. While average highs this time of year are around 13°C, this week’s heatwave is being driven by a southerly wind flow tapping into warm Prairie air and increasing atmospheric instability — a classic setup for October thunderstorms.
Enjoy the fall warmth — and prepare for storm chances Thursday through Saturday. Stay connected to the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk for the latest updates.