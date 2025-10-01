October 1, 2025: Thunder Bay Weather Forecast

Seasonal start to October with rising warmth, humidex values near 28°C, and storm chances building by Thursday

Thunder Bay greets the first day of October with cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and high humidity — signs that a warming trend is underway. After today’s cooler high near 19°C, temperatures climb into the mid-20s Thursday through Saturday, with thunderstorm risks returning by tomorrow afternoon. This is shaping up to be a rare early October warm spell, fueled by southern air and moisture moving in from the Prairies.

Current Conditions

  • Observed at: Thunder Bay Airport

  • Time: 6:00 AM EDT

  • Temperature: 13.1°C

  • Dew Point: 11.3°C

  • Humidity: 89%

  • Wind: ENE at 9 km/h

  • Visibility: 24 km

  • Pressure: 102.5 kPa (falling)

  • Condition: Cloudy

Today’s Weather Overview

Wednesday, October 1:

  • A mix of sun and cloud as skies gradually brighten through the day.

  • Winds remain light and easterly.

  • High: 19°C

  • UV Index: 5 (moderate)

Tonight:

  • A few clouds, calm and quiet conditions.

  • Low: 12°C

Extended Forecast

Thursday, October 2:

  • A mix of sun and cloud.

  • 30% chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm.

  • Winds becoming south at 20 km/h late in the morning.

  • High: 25°C, humidex: 28°C

  • UV Index: 4 (moderate)

  • Night: Cloudy periods, 30% chance of showers.
    Low: 11°C

Friday, October 3:

  • A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers.

  • High: 23°C

  • Night: Cloudy periods, 40% chance of showers.
    Low: 12°C

Saturday, October 4:

  • A mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of showers.

  • High: 26°C

  • Night: Cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers.
    Low: 11°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

  • Today:

    • A light jacket or long-sleeve layer is ideal with highs near 19°C.

  • Thursday–Saturday:

    • Short sleeves or breathable fabrics as humidex values rise toward 28°C.

    • Keep a light rain jacket or umbrella handy due to scattered storm chances.

    • Mornings and evenings remain mild — a light sweater should suffice.

Weather Trivia

Did you know?
Thunder Bay’s record high for October 2 is 25.6°C, set in 1992. With Thursday’s forecast of 25°C and humidex of 28°C, the city may flirt with that record. While average highs this time of year are around 13°C, this week’s heatwave is being driven by a southerly wind flow tapping into warm Prairie air and increasing atmospheric instability — a classic setup for October thunderstorms.

Enjoy the fall warmth — and prepare for storm chances Thursday through Saturday. Stay connected to the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk for the latest updates.

