October 1, 2025: Thunder Bay Weather Forecast

Seasonal start to October with rising warmth, humidex values near 28°C, and storm chances building by Thursday

Thunder Bay greets the first day of October with cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and high humidity — signs that a warming trend is underway. After today’s cooler high near 19°C, temperatures climb into the mid-20s Thursday through Saturday, with thunderstorm risks returning by tomorrow afternoon. This is shaping up to be a rare early October warm spell, fueled by southern air and moisture moving in from the Prairies.

Current Conditions

Observed at: Thunder Bay Airport

Time: 6:00 AM EDT

Temperature: 13.1°C

Dew Point: 11.3°C

Humidity: 89%

Wind: ENE at 9 km/h

Visibility: 24 km

Pressure: 102.5 kPa ( falling )

Condition: Cloudy

Today’s Weather Overview

Wednesday, October 1:

A mix of sun and cloud as skies gradually brighten through the day.

Winds remain light and easterly.

High: 19°C

UV Index: 5 (moderate)

Tonight:

A few clouds , calm and quiet conditions.

Low: 12°C

Extended Forecast

Thursday, October 2:

A mix of sun and cloud .

30% chance of showers in the afternoon , with a risk of a thunderstorm .

Winds becoming south at 20 km/h late in the morning.

High: 25°C , humidex: 28°C

UV Index: 4 (moderate)

Night: Cloudy periods, 30% chance of showers.

Low: 11°C

Friday, October 3:

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers .

High: 23°C

Night: Cloudy periods, 40% chance of showers.

Low: 12°C

Saturday, October 4:

A mix of sun and cloud , with a 40% chance of showers .

High: 26°C

Night: Cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers.

Low: 11°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: A light jacket or long-sleeve layer is ideal with highs near 19°C.

Thursday–Saturday: Short sleeves or breathable fabrics as humidex values rise toward 28°C. Keep a light rain jacket or umbrella handy due to scattered storm chances. Mornings and evenings remain mild — a light sweater should suffice.



Weather Trivia

Did you know?

Thunder Bay’s record high for October 2 is 25.6°C, set in 1992. With Thursday’s forecast of 25°C and humidex of 28°C, the city may flirt with that record. While average highs this time of year are around 13°C, this week’s heatwave is being driven by a southerly wind flow tapping into warm Prairie air and increasing atmospheric instability — a classic setup for October thunderstorms.

Enjoy the fall warmth — and prepare for storm chances Thursday through Saturday. Stay connected to the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk for the latest updates.