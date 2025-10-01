Homicide Investigation Underway on Dawson Road; Police Hold Scene

TBPS confirms one man is dead after a 5:30 p.m. incident near 1010 Dawson Road. Major Crimes and Forensics leading the investigation; public asked to avoid the area.

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are now confirming that the incident behind the Landmark Inn on the trail beside the hotel was a homicide. A male was injured and has died from the injuries.

What happened

Emergency services responded around 5:30 p.m. yesterday to reports of an injured male near 1010 Dawson Road. Primary Response, the Emergency Task Unit, and the K9 Unit were deployed.

Victim pronounced deceased

The male was transported to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigation status

The Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating. A police presence remains and the scene is being held while evidence is processed.

Public advisory

Residents are asked to avoid the area to allow investigators to work safely and efficiently.

How to share information

TBPS tip line: (807) 684-1200

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.