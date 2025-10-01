Highway 17 Closed at Leach Road in Oxdrift Following Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

Both directions of Hwy 17 are shut at Leach Road after a collision involving a transport and a pickup. Expect prolonged delays; avoid the area and use alternate routes

Oxdrift, ON — Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Leach Road due to a fatal two-vehicle collision involving a transport truck and a pickup truck.

Traffic advisory

Expect a lengthy closure while investigators work on scene.

Avoid the area and plan alternate routes .

Check 511 Ontario or your navigation app for live updates.

Next updates

Authorities have not released further details. NetNewsLedger will update as information becomes available.