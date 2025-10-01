Highway 17 Closed at Leach Road in Oxdrift Following Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

By
James Murray
-
3230
OPP Road Closure

Both directions of Hwy 17 are shut at Leach Road after a collision involving a transport and a pickup. Expect prolonged delays; avoid the area and use alternate routes

Oxdrift, ON — Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Leach Road due to a fatal two-vehicle collision involving a transport truck and a pickup truck.

Traffic advisory

  • Expect a lengthy closure while investigators work on scene.

  • Avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

  • Check 511 Ontario or your navigation app for live updates.

Next updates

Authorities have not released further details. NetNewsLedger will update as information becomes available.

James Murray
James Murray
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world.
