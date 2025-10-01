Dryden Traffic Stop Leads to Drug-Trafficking Charges; Police Seize Suspected Cocaine, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone

OPP CSCU arrest a 61-year-old Dryden resident after a Government Street stop; cash and evidence of trafficking seized. Here’s what each charge means and the maximum penalties a judge could impose upon conviction

The Stop and Seizure Result in Arrest and Charges

DRYDEN, ON — The Dryden OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) says a traffic stop just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 on Government Street led to the arrest of a local resident and the seizure of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, along with Canadian currency and other evidence of trafficking.

Accused: John KING, 61, of Dryden, is held in custody and scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

All accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Charges laid & potential penalties (on conviction)

Below is a plain-language summary of the charges police list and the maximum penalties available in law. Actual sentences depend on the facts, criminal history, aggravating/mitigating factors, and case law.

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine (s. 5(2) CDSA)

Cocaine is a Schedule I substance. Maximum penalty: life imprisonment (on indictment).

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — other drugs (two counts) (s. 5(2) CDSA)

Police list fentanyl and hydromorphone, both Schedule I opioids. Maximum penalty: life imprisonment (on indictment) for each count.

Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000 (s. 354 / s. 355(b))

A hybrid offence. If the Crown proceeds by indictment, max: 2 years ; on summary conviction, max: 2 years less a day and/or a $5,000 fine .

Fail to comply with probation order (two counts) (s. 733.1(1))

A hybrid offence. If by indictment, max: 4 years; on summary conviction, punishable by summary penalties.

What’s next

Court appearance: October 1, 2025 (Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden).

Investigation: Police say the probe is ongoing; additional evidence analysis could inform further proceedings.

Have information?

If you have information about the trafficking of illicit drugs: