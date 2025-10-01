Crash Sends Motorcycle Rider to Hospital with Life-threatening Images

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay OPP say a single-vehicle collision on Addie Road Monday night sent one rider to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators seek witnesses and dash-cam video.

What happened

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 29, 2025, Thunder Bay OPP responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle collision on Addie Road. The rider was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation status

OPP officers remain engaged in the investigation and are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Can you help?

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the collision are asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).