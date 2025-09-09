Thunder Bay: Drizzly Start Gives Way to Sunshine and Foggy Nights Ahead

Tuesday Brings Damp Mornings, Fog Patches, and a Peek of Sunshine in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather advisory that called for drenching rains kind of fizzled into drizzles of rain for much of the city.

This morning, post rainfall advisory, Thunder Bay wakes up to a damp and misty Tuesday morning, but don’t let the drizzle fool you — the day is slowly set to brighten. As of 7:49 AM EDT, it’s a cool 12.4°C with light drizzle falling over the city, and the air is so saturated that the humidity sits at 100%.

Visibility is reduced to 3 km, making it a foggy, misty start at Thunder Bay Airport. The wind is a gentle 4 km/h from the west-southwest, and the barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and falling, suggesting a gradual weather shift is in motion.

Today’s Forecast – From Gloom to Boom (Well, at Least Some Sun)

If you’ve woken up thinking you’re in a coastal fishing village, you’re not alone — the drizzle, fog, and still air are painting a moody picture. But there’s good news: while there’s a 40% chance of lingering showers this morning, things will start to dry out and brighten as we move through the day.

Fog patches will dissipate by late morning, giving way to mainly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing to a comfortable high of 20°C.

Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, but fog patches will redevelop, so drivers — have those headlights on and your coffee brewed if you’re up early Wednesday. The overnight low will dip to 10°C.

Midweek Outlook – Patchy Fog, Pleasant Highs, and a Slight Shower Tease

Looking ahead, Wednesday promises a mix of sun and cloud, with afternoon clearing and more fog patches in the morning. Another high of 20°C makes it feel like summer’s still hanging on.

Thursday is shaping up to be the gem of the week — sunny skies and a comfortable high of 19°C. But don’t get too used to it. Friday turns a bit more moody again with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers, though temperatures will jump to 22°C — a little warmth before the weekend.

Historic Weather for September 9 in Thunder Bay

Let’s take a quick peek at Thunder Bay’s weather memory lane:

Record High: 29.4°C (set in 1981)

Record Low: -1.1°C (set in 1976)

Today’s high of 20°C is solidly average, but after yesterday’s soaking, we’ll take “normal” any day!

What to Wear in the Bay Today

Start the day with a light rain jacket or hoodie, especially if you’re heading out early in the drizzle or fog. Layers are your friend, and those planning late drives should be ready for foggy evening commutes. Keep the rubber boots in the mudroom though — you’ll likely stay dry after noon.

Weather Trivia: Fog Capital of the West?

Thunder Bay’s geography — nestled between Lake Superior and the Canadian Shield — makes it a prime fog hotspot during transitional seasons. Cool lake breezes mixing with warm autumn air often lead to those thick morning mists. It’s beautiful… if you don’t have to catch a flight or drive Highway 11 before sunrise!