Sunshine and Serenity: Spectacular September Weather Graces Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Foggy Mornings, Golden Afternoons in Kenora’s Perfect Late-Summer Forecast

KENORA – WEATHER – Good morning from Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region, where the skies are mostly clear and the air is refreshingly crisp.

As of 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature is a cool 9.9°C with fog patches gently clinging to the landscape. It’s the kind of morning that makes you want to grab a steaming cup of coffee and watch the mist lift off the lake.

At the Kenora Airport, humidity sits at 97%, and the dew point is nearly the same as the air temperature, a sure sign that fog is nearby. Winds are light from the east-southeast at 3 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km — unless you’re in one of those fog patches, of course. The barometric pressure is a steady 101.4 kPa and rising, pointing to stable, sunny conditions for the day ahead.

The Forecast – September’s Golden Touch

Today, expect mainly sunny skies with those lingering fog patches dissipating by mid-morning. The temperature will climb to a warm 23°C, and thanks to the humidity, it will feel more like 25°C — a gentle, pleasant humidex for early September. Perfect weather for outdoor work, lakeside lounging, or maybe one last paddle before autumn takes hold.

Tonight, things stay comfortable. Expect partly cloudy skies, and fog will likely redevelop after midnight, with the low dipping to 8°C.

Sunny Days All Week with Just a Hint of Rain by Friday

Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be sunny carbon copies, with both days reaching highs of 23°C and humidex values nudging 25°C. Morning fog will be your only minor weather inconvenience, quickly giving way to bright skies.

On Thursday night, clouds will begin to creep in, and there’s a 30% chance of showers overnight, continuing into Friday, where it’ll remain cloudy with a high of 24°C — still warm, but not quite as carefree.

Nighttime temperatures gradually warm through the week too, hitting 13°C on Wednesday night and 15°C by Friday night — perfect for those early fall campfires or cozy nights on the deck.

Historic Weather for September 9 in Kenora

Let’s compare today with Kenora’s September 9 history:

Record High: 30.6°C (set in 1981)

Record Low: -2.0°C (set in 1969)

So, with today’s comfortable 23°C, we’re floating right in that sweet spot between extremes — warm enough for shorts, cool enough for a cozy flannel.

What to Wear in Kenora Today

Start your day with a light sweater or jacket, especially if you’re heading out early into those foggy pockets. By mid-morning, switch to short sleeves, sunglasses, and maybe a hat — the sun will be shining and temps will feel closer to the mid-20s. If you’re near the lake, bug spray wouldn’t hurt either!

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s Sunshine Secret

Did you know that Kenora is one of the sunniest spots in Ontario during September? Thanks to its position near the Manitoba border and often drier air masses, Kenora frequently enjoys more sunshine than many southern Ontario cities this time of year. Just one more reason to love Lake of the Woods in the fall.