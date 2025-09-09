Dryden and Vermilion Bay Wake Up in a Fog — But Sunshine’s Just Behind It

Heavy Fog Hangs Over Dryden and Vermilion Bay This Morning, Followed by a Stretch of Gorgeous Weather

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Starting your Tuesday morning in Dryden or Vermilion Bay, you might be wondering if someone switched off the lights. As of 6:47 AM CDT, the region is blanketed in dense fog, reducing visibility to just 0.6 km at Dryden Airport. It’s a classic northern Ontario fall morning — quiet, misty, and still.

The temperature sits at 8.0°C, and the dew point is nearly identical at 7.9°C, giving us a humidity reading of 99% — basically the air is wearing a wet sweater. With calm winds and barometric pressure at 101.5 kPa and steady, the fog is just hanging around for morning coffee, not a major system on the move.

Today’s Forecast — Foggy Start, Fantastic Finish

The fog will begin to dissipate later this morning, giving way to mainly sunny skies. It’ll be a mild and pleasant day, with the temperature climbing to 23°C and a humidex of 25 making it feel just warm enough to trick you into thinking summer’s still here. No rain on the radar — just beautiful weather once the fog lifts.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and fog patches developing after midnight as the temperature dips again to a low of 8°C.

Midweek Outlook – Wall-to-Wall Sunshine and a Hint of Rain by Friday

This pattern of sunny days and foggy mornings continues through the week:

Wednesday : Sunny with morning fog patches once again. High 23°C, humidex 25.

Wednesday night : Clear skies , low of 13°C.

Thursday : Another sunny beauty , high again near 23°C.

Thursday night into Friday : Clouds increase , and a 30% chance of showers moves in.

Friday : Cloudy with a continued 30% chance of showers , high of 24°C.

Friday night: Cloudy skies and a mild low of 15°C.

If you’re planning any late-week outdoor activities, Thursday afternoon might be your best bet to beat the clouds.

Historic Weather for September 9 in Dryden

Dryden has seen its share of temperature swings on this date:

Record High: 28.3°C (set in 1998)

Record Low: -1.5°C (set in 1976)

Today’s forecast high of 23°C puts us in a pretty comfortable sweet spot — warm enough for short sleeves, cool enough for a peaceful sleep.

What to Wear in Dryden and Vermilion Bay Today

For the early risers navigating the morning fog, a warm hoodie or light jacket will help cut the chill. Once that fog lifts and the sun shines through, it’ll be T-shirt weather by midday. If you’re on the lake or working outdoors, sunglasses and hydration are still smart choices — the humidex adds just a touch of summer warmth.

Weather Trivia: Fog, Fog, and More Fog

Did you know that Dryden and the surrounding area regularly experience dense fall fog due to low-lying topography and proximity to lakes? Cold overnight temperatures combined with calm air often trap moisture near the surface, making early morning drives an eerie (but beautiful) affair.