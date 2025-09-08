Thunder Bay Man Charged After RCMP, CBSA Intercept Meth Shipment from United States

RCMP, TBPS, and CBSA Collaborate to Prevent Cross-Border Drug Trafficking

(THUNDER BAY, ON) — A Thunder Bay man is facing serious drug-related charges after authorities intercepted a package containing approximately 140 grams of suspected methamphetamine, believed to have been smuggled into Canada through the mail.

“Our strong partnership with Thunder Bay Police Service allowed us to collaborate effectively and use resources from both agencies to ensure a timely arrest and keep drugs such as methamphetamine off the streets,” states Inspector Tim Diebel, RCMP Central Region.

On July 21, 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted the suspicious package at a commercial cargo facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The parcel, which originated in the United States, was addressed to a residence in Thunder Bay.

After seizing the package, CBSA transferred it to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Central Region, which worked alongside the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) to conduct a joint enforcement operation. This resulted in the arrest of 50-year-old Gord MIESNER after he allegedly took possession of the parcel.

The estimated street value of the suspected methamphetamine is approximately $7,000 CAD.

Charges and Legal Consequences

MIESNER is charged with the following offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):

Importing a Controlled Substance – Section 6(1), CDSA

Maximum penalty: Life imprisonment

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Section 5(2), CDSA

Maximum penalty: Life imprisonment

“The sharing of intelligence and resources strengthens our ability to combat the illicit trade and movement of controlled substances within Thunder Bay and the Northwest Region.”

— Det. Staff Sgt. Rob Gombola, TBPS Investigative Services

He has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Thunder Bay Courthouse on August 27, 2025.

These are among the most serious drug-related offences under Canadian law. Convictions can result in lengthy prison sentences, particularly when the substance involved is methamphetamine—a Schedule I drug with high potential for abuse and addiction.

Coordinated Response to Border Smuggling

Authorities emphasized the importance of intelligence-sharing and multi-agency cooperation in curbing cross-border drug trafficking:

“From examining cargo in Winnipeg to supporting a smuggling investigation in Thunder Bay, we’ll continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to keep Canadians safe.”

— Joey Mackenzie, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

Seeking Help with Addiction?

If you or someone you know is struggling with methamphetamine or other substance use, help is available: