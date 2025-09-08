Major Meth Seizure in Thunder Bay: B.C. Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking and Weapons Offences

THUNDER BAY, ON) — A British Columbia woman is facing multiple serious charges under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) after more than one kilogram of methamphetamine and other illicit substances were seized in Thunder Bay.

The charges stem from an extensive investigation launched in May 2025 by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) and the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB). The probe focused on suspected drug trafficking activities within Thunder Bay and surrounding Northwestern Ontario communities.

Major Drug Seizure in Thunder Bay

On August 26, 2025, officers executed search warrants at a hotel, two local businesses, and a vehicle in Thunder Bay. The operation included collaboration with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS), Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS), and regional OPP units from Thunder Bay and Marathon.

Seized items included:

1 kg of suspected methamphetamine

260 g of suspected fentanyl

40 g of suspected cocaine

7 g of suspected crack cocaine

$6,500 in Canadian currency

A prohibited weapon (mace)

Cell phones and digital scales

The estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds $120,000.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Jessica COE, 29, of Surrey, B.C., has been charged with the following offences:

Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – Section 88

Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 – Section 354(1)(a)

Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine (2 counts) – Section 5(2)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl – Section 5(2)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine – Section 5(2)

Trafficking – methamphetamine – Section 5(1)

CDSA trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking charges can carry penalties up to life imprisonment, especially in cases involving fentanyl or large quantities of methamphetamine.

COE has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Regional Relevance and Safety Concerns

With methamphetamine and fentanyl use continuing to strain health and emergency services in Thunder Bay, this seizure highlights ongoing efforts by provincial and local law enforcement to disrupt supply chains that fuel addiction and crime in the region.

Residents are urged to report any suspected illegal drug or firearm activity to the OPP or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

About the PGNG Initiative

The Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) is a multi-jurisdictional task force targeting organized crime, street gangs, and drug trafficking operations across Ontario and Quebec. The PGNG includes members from 20 police services and the RCMP, aiming to reduce the presence of illegal firearms and narcotics in communities across the province.