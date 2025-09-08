Layers of Progress on Onion Lake Road – LTL Contracting Peels Back the Problems, Serves Up a Perfect Fix

Thunder Bay – September 8, 2025 – Motorists who have braved Onion Lake Road in recent months know it’s been less “smooth cruising” and more “off-road adventure.” The infamous culvert that once looked more like a booby trap than an infrastructure asset had drivers clutching their steering wheels tighter than onions cling to their skins.

For a while, it was anyone’s guess whether you’d make it over the culvert or end up starring in a live-action re-enactment of Indiana Jones and the Last Suspension System.

Residents joked that the bumps were free chiropractic adjustments—though, truthfully, many were considering sending their repair bills directly to Mother Nature.

Enter the professionals at LTL Contracting. With their trademark mix of heavy machinery, hard hats, and a determination that makes even onions cry, the team set about transforming the dangerous culvert into a rock-solid roadway worthy of Thunder Bay’s daily traffic.

Working with precision and diligence, they peeled back the hazards layer by layer and delivered a fix so perfect it could make a road engineer weep tears of joy.

Thanks to LTL’s craftsmanship, Onion Lake Road is back open, traffic is flowing, and the community can once again count on smooth drives—and the Thunder Bay Police Service can return to their important duty: monitoring the road for speeding motorists who seem to think “Onion Lake” is code for “Formula One.”

The project is a reminder that while roadwork can test our patience, the results are worth it. LTL Contracting has proven once again that Thunder Bay’s infrastructure is in capable hands, turning a dangerous stretch into a safe and reliable road for everyone.

Photo/Video Credits: Kevin Palmer, RPM, CEO Palmer Creative Group