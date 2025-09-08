Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Rolling In — Be Ready, Thunder Bay!

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – UPDATE – Weather Advisory Ended!

A soaking Monday evening is in store for Thunder Bay, with a Special Weather Statement issued for the region.

The weather system has extended out to Atikokan where a Special Weather Statement is in effect.

At of 4:08 PM EDT on Monday, September 8, 2025, Environment Canada is warning residents to brace for 20 to 40 mm of rainfall, with some localized areas possibly receiving up to 50 mm thanks to thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Monday Evening Rainfall and Thunderstorms — What to Expect

The rain is set to begin late this afternoon or evening, with showers and thunderstorms intensifying through the night. The wet weather system will primarily impact regions south of Highway 11, which includes Thunder Bay itself.

As the storm system churns through the region, rainfall will be variable, depending on whether a particular area is hit by multiple thunderstorm cells. If you’re in a zone that gets parked under one of these cells, prepare for prolonged downpours and those localized 50 mm totals.

Current Conditions & Tomorrow’s Forecast

As of late afternoon, Thunder Bay is feeling damp and moody under darkening skies. The temperature is around 18°C, with winds from the east at 25 km/h. The humidity sits at a sticky 93%, and the barometric pressure is 100.6 kPa and falling, a sure sign of the weather system’s advance.

Tonight, expect the rain and thunderstorms to continue, tapering off overnight. Into Tuesday, cooler, fresher air will follow the storm system, with clearing skies and a high of 17°C expected, offering some well-earned weather relief.

Historic Temperatures for September 8

On this day in Thunder Bay history:

Record High: 29.0°C (set in 1981)

Record Low: 0.0°C (set in 1976)

Looks like we’re nowhere near either extreme today — just a good old-fashioned soaking!

What to Wear

Skip the sandals and sunhats — this is rubber boots and rain jacket territory. A waterproof umbrella and maybe even an extra pair of socks wouldn’t hurt. And if you’re out and about, keep an eye on those puddles — they’re deeper than they look!

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s Thunderous Roots

Did you know Thunder Bay earned its name not just from geography but from actual weather? The region gets its fair share of thunderstorm activity, especially during seasonal transitions like late summer. It’s a fitting name for a place that truly lives up to its stormy reputation!