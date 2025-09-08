Clear skies and warming temperatures set the tone for a picture-perfect week in Toronto

Toronto – WEATHER – As Monday morning dawns over the GTA, Toronto is starting the day with cool but clear conditions. A crisp 9°C greets early risers, with high pressure on the rise—setting the stage for a sunny and stable weather pattern through midweek. With daily highs gradually climbing and cool, refreshing nights, it’s a fantastic stretch for outdoor plans across the city.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT from Toronto Pearson International Airport, the weather is mainly sunny with a temperature of 8.7°C. The dew point is 6.7°C, and humidity sits at 87%, resulting in a fresh, slightly damp morning feel.

Winds are gentle from the west at 9 km/h, contributing to calm conditions. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, and barometric pressure is at 102.6 kPa and rising, indicating fair weather will continue to build.

As the day progresses, expect skies to transition to a mix of sun and cloud near noon. The afternoon high will reach 20°C, with a UV index of 6 (high)—sun protection is recommended for midday activities.

Tonight, skies will be clear, with an overnight low of 9°C—a cool and refreshing night ideal for a walk or some stargazing.

Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Sunshine dominates the outlook for Toronto through midweek, with warmer temperatures and stable conditions creating ideal weather for both city life and nature escapes.

Tuesday, September 9:

Expect a sunny day with a pleasant high of 23°C . The UV index remains high at 6 , so sunscreen is essential for extended outdoor exposure.

Night: Skies remain clear , and temperatures dip to a mild low of 13°C .

Wednesday, September 10:

Sunny and even warmer , with a high of 25°C , delivering a classic late-summer vibe.

Night: Skies stay clear , with another comfortable low of 13°C .

Thursday, September 11:

Sunny once again, with a slightly cooler high of 24°C.

Night: The clearest night of the week, but temperatures fall to 8°C, so be prepared for a chillier evening.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for cool mornings and warm afternoons this week. Here are some suggestions:

Mornings: A light jacket or sweater will be appreciated early in the day.

Afternoons: Comfortable in short sleeves or light long-sleeve shirts . Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen , especially with UV levels reaching 6.

Evenings: A hoodie or light coat will be handy after sunset, particularly Thursday night when temperatures dip into the single digits.

Weather Trivia

Did you know?

Toronto typically experiences a “September summer” or “second summer” in the early part of the month. With Lake Ontario still holding onto summer warmth, clear skies and minimal humidity make for some of the most pleasant weather of the year. Historically, some of Toronto’s sunniest days occur in September, making it a favorite month for outdoor festivals and patio dining.