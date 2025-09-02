Winnipeg Police Investigate City’s 18th Homicide of 2025

25-Year-Old Melvin Catcheway Identified as Victim in Langside Street Fatal Assault

A Note on Reader Well-Being

This report contains content related to violence and trauma that may be distressing to some readers. Please consider your mental and emotional well-being when engaging with this material. If you are feeling overwhelmed, support is available through community health services and crisis lines.

WINNIPEG – CRIME REPORT – The Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the city’s 18th homicide of 2025 following the tragic death of a man in the early morning hours of August 29.

At approximately 12:49 a.m., Central District General Patrol officers encountered an unresponsive male suffering from serious injuries in the 600 block of Langside Street during routine patrol duties.

Emergency responders provided life-saving medical care at the scene before transporting the victim to hospital. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The incident is now being treated as a homicide, and an investigation is ongoing under case file C25-203459.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Melvin Catcheway, a member of Lake St. Martin First Nation who had been residing in Winnipeg. His family has been notified and are being supported during this difficult time.

Call for Public Assistance

Investigators are appealing to the public for any information that may assist the case, particularly from those who may have:

Video surveillance footage (including dashcams, security cameras, or mobile devices) from the area

Witnessed suspicious activity in or around the 600 block of Langside Street during the late hours of August 28 or early morning of August 29

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit at:

📞 204-986-6508

Or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at:

📞 204-786-TIPS (8477)

🌐 www.winnipegcrimestoppers.org