Wildland Fire Update: 25 Active Fires in Northwest Ontario, Risk Remains High in Southern Zones

Thunder Bay – September 2, 2025 (17:45 CDT) – As of early Tuesday evening, no new wildland fires have been confirmed in Ontario’s Northwest Region. However, fire activity continues, with 25 active wildland fires currently burning across the region. Of these, 4 are under control, while 21 remain under observation.

Mixed Fire Hazard Across the Region

The wildland fire hazard is rated low across the northern half of the Northwest Region, but conditions are more volatile in the south. A patchwork of low, moderate, and high risk exists, with the highest fire danger areas concentrated around:

Rainy Lake

The north shore of Lake Superior to Lake Nipigon

Socket Lake, north of Sioux Lookout

Residents and travelers are advised to check the Ontario Interactive Fire Map for real-time conditions in their area.

Drones and Fire Zones: A Dangerous Combination

Operating drones near wildland fires is both illegal and extremely hazardous. Drones can interfere with firefighting aircraft and endanger the lives of personnel working on the front lines. If you’re near a fire zone:

Be safe. Stay clear. Ground your drone.

Reporting Wildland Fires

North of the French and Mattawa Rivers: Call 310-FIRE (no area code required)

South of those rivers: Call 9-1-1

Stay informed by following @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram for bilingual updates. Additional fire information is available at Ontario.ca/fireupdates.