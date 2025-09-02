Thunder Bay Police Respond to Over 1,000 Calls for Service in One Week

Breakdown Shows High Volume of Priority Calls and Ongoing Public Safety Concerns

THUNDER BAY – CRIME REPORTS – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) responded to 1,021 calls for service during the week of August 25 to August 31, 2025, highlighting the ongoing demand for emergency response in the community.

Among these, 188 calls were classified as Priority 1, involving urgent or life-threatening situations requiring immediate police presence.

By the Numbers: Types of Calls Handled

TBPS call types, categorized through the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, give insight into the types of incidents local officers are responding to. Highlights for the week include:

🚗 93 motor vehicle collisions

🏠 76 intimate partner violence or family dispute calls

👊 29 assaults

🔫 15 weapons-related calls

🔓 11 break and enters

🚘 5 stolen vehicles

💰 3 robberies

🚫 96 “unwanted person” calls (often involving trespassing or public disturbances)

These numbers reflect a broad spectrum of incidents, from serious violent crimes to public safety concerns that frequently tie up police resources.

Daily and Hourly Breakdown

To help readers visualize the call volume, here’s how the 1,021 calls for service break down:

Daily Average

146 calls per day

Hourly Average

6 calls per hour, around the clock

This data underscores the continuous nature of policing in Thunder Bay — with officers responding to nearly one call every 10 minutes, 24/7.

Well worth consideration is that the calls are not evenly spaced out, and calls are often received in far greater volume at peak times during the day.

9-1-1 and Communications Volume

The TBPS Communications Centre handled an even more substantial number of interactions, fielding a total of 4,557 calls during the same week. Of these:

1,909 were emergency 9-1-1 calls

That means over 40% of the total calls to dispatch were emergency in nature.

August Crime Summary

Zooming out to the monthly picture, Thunder Bay Police received a total of 4,577 calls for service in August 2025, with the final week accounting for nearly 22% of the month’s total call volume.

Community Awareness and Support

These statistics are more than just numbers — they represent ongoing concerns in our community, including domestic violence, impaired driving, drug-related disturbances, and violent crime.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity and support community-based safety initiatives. Thunder Bay Police continue to rely on public assistance to address crime proactively.

To report a non-emergency:

📞 807-684-1200

To report anonymously:

🌐 Crime Stoppers – www.p3tips.com/273 | 📞 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)