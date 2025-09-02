Suspicious Death in Fort Hope Under Investigation, One Arrest Made

FORT HOPE FIRST NATION – September 2, 2025 – An investigation is underway following the sudden and suspicious death of an adult male in Fort Hope First Nation (Eabametoong First Nation), a remote community in Northwestern Ontario.

On the evening of Monday, September 1, officers with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) responded to a call involving an unresponsive man who had been brought to the community nursing station. He was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Police Identify and Arrest Suspect

As the investigation progressed, members of the NAPS Crime Unit, with support from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Office of the Chief Coroner, identified an adult male suspect. The individual was located and arrested without incident on Tuesday, September 2.

Authorities confirm that charges are pending.

Ongoing Investigation with Community Reassurance

At this time, police have stated there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and conduct interviews, and further details will be shared as they become available.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact NAPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.