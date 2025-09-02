Record Numbers of Canadians Are Leaving the Country — And Most Are from Ontario

Emigration hits 50-year high as cost of living and job prospects drive wave of departures

THUNDER BAY – NATIONAL TRENDS – More Canadians than ever are packing up and leaving the country, and the vast majority are coming from just a few provinces — especially Ontario.

According to newly released 2024 and early 2025 statistics, a staggering 106,134 Canadians emigrated in 2024 alone — the highest number since the government began tracking in 1967. And the pace is accelerating in 2025, with over 27,000 people leaving in the first quarter, a record-setting start to the year.

This shift is being driven by a perfect storm of challenges: soaring housing costs, stagnant wages, inflation, and better career opportunities abroad. And while this is a national trend, the most significant losses are heavily concentrated in Ontario.

Ontario Leads the National Exodus

Ontario — home to nearly 40% of Canada’s population — accounted for nearly half of all emigrants in 2024, with 50,680 residents leaving the country permanently. That figure is more than 2.5 times higher than in British Columbia, the province with the next-highest number of departures.

And the trend is continuing: in the first quarter of 2025, over 50% of Canadians leaving the country came from Ontario.

This raises critical concerns for Northwestern Ontario communities like Thunder Bay, where population stability and workforce retention are already ongoing challenges. While local migration data isn’t yet broken down regionally, provincial outflows have implications for local economies, services, and long-term growth strategies.

B.C. and Alberta Departures Also Rising

British Columbia and Alberta are seeing disproportionate emigration compared to their populations.

B.C. , with just under 14% of Canada’s population, accounted for nearly 19% of departures in 2024.

Alberta, with roughly 12% of the population, contributed nearly 13% of those leaving the country.

These trends suggest that economic pressures aren’t confined to Ontario, but are affecting younger, working-age Canadians in urban and resource-driven provinces — regions that typically offer employment opportunities.

Quebec Holding the Line

In contrast, Quebec appears to be resisting the exodus. Despite making up 22% of the national population, the province accounted for less than 13% of emigrants in 2024 — and just 10% in early 2025.

Experts suggest this could be due to a combination of more robust public services, lower tuition costs, and culturally distinct work and social opportunities that encourage retention.

What This Means for Thunder Bay and the North

While the migration data focuses on provincial levels, the local implications for Thunder Bay and Northern Ontario are clear:

Outmigration from Ontario could mean loss of skilled workers , particularly among young professionals.

Higher living costs in southern Ontario may push more people toward regional centres like Thunder Bay , where housing and lifestyle costs are comparatively lower.

There’s also an opportunity for local leaders to position the region as a desirable alternative to international relocation, especially for remote workers, newcomers, and returning residents.

Canada at a Crossroads

With more people choosing to build their futures abroad, Canada faces a growing challenge: how to retain talent, maintain community growth, and respond to economic pressures that are pushing citizens to leave.

For regions like Northwestern Ontario, the situation presents both risks and opportunities — and raises an urgent question: how can we ensure people choose to stay, and thrive, right here at home?