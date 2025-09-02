Graham Greene, Indigenous Acting Icon and Advocate, Dies at 73

Oscar-nominated Six Nations actor leaves behind a legacy of trailblazing roles and cultural impact

TORONTO – ENTERTAINMENT & INDIGENOUS AFFAIRS – Graham Greene, the acclaimed Indigenous Canadian actor whose work broke boundaries in Hollywood and amplified Indigenous voices on the global stage, has passed away at the age of 73. Greene died of natural causes on Monday in Stratford, Ontario, according to his longtime manager Gerry Jordan.

Born in Ohsweken, Ontario, on the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve, Greene’s artistic career spanned nearly five decades and helped reshape how Indigenous stories and characters were represented in film and television.

An Actor of Global and Cultural Significance

Greene rose to international prominence for his powerful performance as Kicking Bird in the 1990 epic Dances With Wolves, a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor — one of the first for an Indigenous actor.

His body of work reflects a remarkable versatility, encompassing drama, thriller, comedy, and Indigenous storytelling. His portrayal of layered, dignified Indigenous characters helped combat stereotypes and brought depth and humanity to roles often denied to First Nations performers.

In Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, where Indigenous identity is central to community life, Greene’s presence on screen represented more than entertainment — it symbolized resilience, representation, and pride.

Celebrated Career and Recent Recognition

Greene was recognized for his artistic achievements throughout his life. In 2015, he was appointed to the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honours. Just this past June 2025, he was awarded a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, capping off a career dedicated to authenticity and excellence.

Most recently, he starred in the 2024 comedy-thriller Seeds, a performance that earned him a Canadian Screen Award. Greene was also widely praised for his role in the groundbreaking FX series Reservation Dogs, which featured a predominantly Indigenous cast and crew.

Selected Film and TV Credits

Graham Greene’s extensive filmography includes:

Dances With Wolves (1990) – Kicking Bird

Thunderheart (1992)

Maverick (1994)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

The Green Mile (1999) – Arlen Bitterbuck

Wind River (2017)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Goliath (TV Series, 2016–2021)

Longmire (TV Series, 2012–2017)

Antlers (2021)

The Last of Us (TV Series, 2023)

Reservation Dogs (2021–2023)

Echo (Marvel/Disney+, 2024)

Seeds (2024)

Impact on Indigenous Peoples in Canada

For Indigenous youth, particularly in Northern communities like those across Northwestern Ontario, Graham Greene was a symbol of what was possible. He didn’t just act — he paved the way.

His success opened doors for Indigenous actors, screenwriters, and directors in Canada and the U.S., and his thoughtful portrayals helped non-Indigenous audiences understand more nuanced and respectful perspectives of Indigenous life and history.

Greene often chose roles that honoured his heritage and challenged reductive Hollywood portrayals of First Nations peoples. His legacy will continue to inspire new generations of Indigenous storytellers in Thunder Bay, on the Six Nations reserve, and across Turtle Island.