Drug Trafficking Arrest in Sioux Lookout: Police Seize Meth and Cocaine at Local Hotel

OPP Charge 19-Year-Old; Police Urge Public to Help Save Lives by Reporting Drug Activity

SIOUX LOOKOUT – REGIONAL CRIME REPORT – The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges against a local individual following a drug trafficking investigation at a hotel in the municipality.

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., OPP officers responded to a report of suspected drug paraphernalia at a local hotel.

Upon arrival and further investigation, officers seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, along with evidence consistent with drug trafficking, including paraphernalia and cash.

As a result, Brier EDWARDS, age 19, of Sioux Lookout, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Two counts – Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine, Cocaine)

One count – Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

Four counts – Failure to Comply with Probation Order

One count – Failure to Comply with Release Order

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden/Sioux Lookout Bail Court on September 2, 2025.

Serious Legal Consequences Upon Conviction

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking is a serious criminal offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). Upon conviction, individuals face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, depending on the substance and circumstances. Repeat offenders, particularly those breaching court orders, often face enhanced penalties.

Your Tip Could Save a Life

The illegal drug trade in communities like Sioux Lookout fuels addiction, violence, and loss of life. Methamphetamine and cocaine are linked to serious health crises and social harm throughout Northern Ontario.

The OPP is urging residents to take action:

If you suspect drug trafficking in your neighbourhood, report it.

Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Submit tips online at: www.p3tips.com/273

Cash rewards of up to $2,000 may be available for information that leads to arrests or convictions.

Reporting suspicious activity could save a life—whether it’s a neighbour, a loved one, or a vulnerable youth caught in the cycle of substance abuse.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court.