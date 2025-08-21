Veterinarian Dr. Eugene Aversa, DVM Sounds the Alarm on Pet Obesity: A Preventable Health Crisis with Lifesaving Solutions

Pittsburgh, PA – As pet ownership continues to rise across the United States, so too does an alarming trend: obesity in cats and dogs has reached epidemic proportions. Dr. Eugene Aversa, DVM, a General Practice Small Animal Veterinarian with more than 25 years of clinical experience, is drawing attention to one of the most preventable and overlooked dangers in modern pet health.

According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, more than 60% of cats and 56% of dogs in the U.S. are overweight or obese. The consequences are serious: reduced lifespan, joint pain, diabetes, liver disease, cancer risk, and a significantly diminished quality of life. For Dr. Aversa, this isn’t just a statistic, it’s a call to action.

Obesity shortens our pets’ lives, plain and simple. But the good news is it’s preventable, treatable, and even reversible with the right guidance, mindset, and daily habits.

Why Pet Obesity Is Getting Worse

Dr. Aversa attributes the obesity crisis to a mix of well-meaning habits, misinformation, and cultural changes in pet parenting.

Most people overfeed out of love. They use treats to bond, free-feed without thinking and let dogs finish whatever is in the bowl. It all adds up.

Modern pets are also less active than in previous generations, thanks in part to increased time indoors, apartment living, busy owner lifestyles, and lack of structured play. Combine this with calorie-rich commercial treats and sedentary routines, and the result is a dangerous health spiral.

But Dr. Aversa cautions against blame or shame. The goal is to empower pet parents to take back control over their pets’ health.

Health Risks of Obesity in Pets

The impact of excess weight on pets is more than skin-deep. Fat isn’t just stored energy rather it behaves like an organ that secretes inflammatory hormones, putting strain on every system in the body. Obesity increases the risk of almost every major disease we see in veterinary medicine.

He lists the most common consequences:

Joint damage and arthritis due to the stress of extra weight

due to the stress of extra weight Insulin resistance and diabetes , especially in cats

and , especially in cats Heart and respiratory problems , particularly in short-nosed breeds

, particularly in short-nosed breeds Increased surgical and anesthesia risks

Skin infections , as fat folds trap bacteria

, as fat folds trap bacteria Shortened lifespan, with studies suggesting obese pets may live up to 5 years less than their healthy-weight counterparts

Those extra pounds aren’t harmless. They’re silent killers.

How to Tell If Your Pet Is Overweight

One of the biggest challenges, according to Dr. Aversa, is that many owners don’t recognize obesity in their pets. They have normalized pudgy pets. A lot of owners don’t realize their pet is overweight until there’s a health scare.

Dr. Aversa encourages owners to use a simple three-step evaluation:

Rib Check – You should be able to feel, but not see, your pet’s ribs easily. Waistline – Viewed from above, your pet should have a visible waist. Side View – The belly should tuck upward toward the hind legs, not hang down.

If in doubt, a veterinary visit can provide an accurate body condition score (BCS) and weigh-in, along with baseline bloodwork to check for metabolic disorders.

Creating a Weight Loss Plan That Works

Dr. Aversa emphasizes that any weight-loss plan should be veterinarian-guided, especially for pets with existing conditions or senior animals. Crash diets or exercise overload can do more harm than good.

Here’s what a healthy weight-loss strategy includes:

1. Controlled Portion Feeding

Measure every meal because eyeballing it isn’t enough. Get a kitchen scale or use a proper measuring cup. He often recommends switching to veterinary-formulated weight control diets, which offer complete nutrition at reduced calorie levels.

2. Treat Accountability

Many owners forget to factor treats into their pet’s daily caloric intake. “If you’re feeding five milk bones a day, that could be half your dog’s total caloric needs,” Dr. Aversa warns. He advises replacing high-calorie treats with carrot sticks, green beans, or pieces of their regular kibble.

3. Gradual Exercise

For sedentary pets, start slow. Short, frequent walks are better than pushing a dog into sudden activity. Cats benefit from laser pointers, wand toys, and puzzle feeders that encourage movement and mental engagement.

4. Weekly Weigh-Ins

Tracking progress is key. Many veterinary clinics offer free weight checks. Even losing half a pound can make a huge difference, especially for small breeds or cats.

Beyond the Scale: Strengthening the Human-Animal Bond

Dr. Aversa stresses that weight management isn’t about discipline rather it’s about deepening the bond with your pet.

Your pet doesn’t want a biscuit; they want your time, voice, and affection. Instead of giving treats, try giving attention. A belly rub, a five-minute play session, a quiet cuddle on the floor; these are just as rewarding and far healthier.

He also encourages families to get children involved. Teaching kids how to measure food, choose healthy treats, and walk the dog makes pet care a family affair and teaches compassion, responsibility, and respect for animals.

Hope, Not Judgment

Dr. Aversa’s message is one of empowerment, not guilt. If your pet is overweight, don’t feel ashamed. Feel hopeful. Because you can change it. You can add years to their life. You can give them more energy, less pain, more joy.

And the results are remarkable. Dogs regain their ability to run. Cats become playful again. Owners reconnect with their pets in a whole new way.

About Dr. Eugene Aversa, DVM

Dr. Eugene Aversa is a voice in compassionate, evidence-based small animal medicine. A graduate of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, he has spent more than two decades combining clinical expertise, diagnostic insight, and heartfelt advocacy for animals.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Aversa has produced educational TV segments, spoken at community events, and fought for animal rights at the national level. His philosophy is simple: protect, heal, and serve—with science and soul. A healthier pet is a happier pet. And a happier pet makes for a happier home.

Learn More

For pet owners interested in learning more about pet health, visit:

https://www.eugeneaversadvm.com/blog

Pittsburgh, PA