Transport Truck Fire Closes Highway 11/17 West of Mapleward Road

Transport trailer loaded with tires & batteries burns; one firefighter suffers minor injuries

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Just before 7:00 a.m., Aug. 19, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Highway 11/17, just west of Mapleward Road. Crews arrived to find the trailer fully involved. The truck had been disconnected and moved away to keep it from igniting.

What firefighters encountered

The trailer was loaded with tires and batteries .

First-arriving crews applied water to knock down the flames while additional units shuttled water from a nearby source.

Firefighting foam was used to fully extinguish the blaze after several hours.

Three pumpers, one tanker and a command vehicle responded.

Road closures & agency response

The incident closed Highway 11/17 for most of the morning; one lane reopened late morning as operations continued. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) attended the scene.

Injuries

One firefighter was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Safety reminder

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds motorists to slow down and give the right of way to emergency personnel working on or near roadways.