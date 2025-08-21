CHE Furnaces Launches Feedstock Testing Furnace to Advance Commercial Biochar Production

Anaheim, CA — 08/21/2025 — CHE Furnaces, a leading innovator in thermal processing systems, proudly announces the release of its Feedstock Testing Furnace, designed to help clients evaluate the commercial viability of pyrolysis and biochar production.

Developed with precision engineering and real-world application in mind, the CHE Feedstock Testing Furnace enables customers to test organic feedstocks through controlled batch pyrolysis. The unit not only produces finished Biochar samples suitable for laboratory evaluation and potential resale, but also captures the essential data and metrics needed to determine the feasibility of scaling to a full commercial pyrolysis system.

“We built this furnace to bridge the gap between experimentation and commercial readiness,” said a CHE Furnaces President, John Tittelfitz. “Our goal is to provide our clients with a reliable, data-rich tool that empowers them to make informed, confident investments in sustainable technology.”

Key Benefits Include:

Biochar samples ready for independent 3rd-party grading and evaluation • Actionable data to guide investment in commercial pyrolysis systems

Efficient, step-by-step batch process to simulate full-scale operations

Process Metrics Captured:

Feedstock sizing and drying

Retort weight, volume, and temperature

Furnace temperature and test duration

Material weight reduction and recovery

Packaging and shipment of end product

CHE’s Feedstock Testing Furnace is engineered for biochar and built for commercial readiness, offering a hands-on, low-risk pathway for companies exploring the economic and environmental advantages of biochar production.

Ready to Test Your Feedstock?

Contact us today to schedule a consultation or request a quote.

�� (714) 630-4491

�� www.chefurnaces.com