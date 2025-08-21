BREAKING: Highway 17 Closed Near Marathon After Three-Vehicle Collision

Injuries reported; traffic detoured via Old Heron Bay Rd. between Old Heron Bay Rd. and Peninsula Rd.

MARATHON – BREAKING NEWS – Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Old Heron Bay Road and Peninsula Road in Marathon following a three-vehicle collision. Injured individuals are being transported to an area hospital.

Detour: Traffic is being diverted onto Old Heron Bay Road. Expect delays and congestion.

Safety reminder: Please drive with extra care and attention. Conditions are changing as emergency crews manage the scene.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.