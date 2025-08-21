Augustus Kirby, a leading marketing strategist based in New York City, believes it is time for Chief Marketing Officers to take on a second title, Chief Ethics Officer. With over a decade of experience helping companies scale with precision and integrity, Kirby urges CMOs to embrace ethical responsibility as a central part of their role.

“Marketing is no longer just about driving revenue or crafting clever campaigns,” Kirby said from his NYC office this week. “It is about how we influence, persuade, and collect information. Those are ethical decisions as much as they are strategic ones.”

Kirby is known for helping brands navigate digital transformation using automation, programmatic advertising, and sentiment analysis tools. But his message today is not about technology. It is about leadership. He says CMOs are now responsible for more than messaging. They are stewards of trust in an era when consumers are more sceptical than ever.

“Every customer interaction, whether a targeted ad or a personalized email, represents a decision,” Kirby said. “It is not just about what works. It is about what is right.”

He argues that this mindset requires a fundamental shift in how marketing leaders view their role and more than lip service to ethics. Kirby recommends that companies build ethical reviews into their campaign planning processes. Some brands are already forming internal review boards or working with privacy consultants, while others are choosing to disclose data collection methods openly to their customers.

“These efforts are not regulatory compliance checklists,” Kirby said. “They are brand-building strategies. People remember when a company respects their boundaries and communicates with honesty.”

Kirby warns that ignoring this shift could have long-term consequences. Many consumers are already turning away from brands they believe manipulate data or hide behind vague terms of service. Others use ad blockers or switch to competitors they perceive as more transparent.

“Marketers have always wanted to get closer to the customer,” Kirby said. “But closeness without consent is not loyalty. It is an intrusion. That distinction matters.”

He believes CMOs have the access and the authority to lead ethical marketing from the front. Waiting for legal teams or outside consultants to take the first step often leads to reactive choices. By the time reputational damage is done, it is too late.

Kirby’s message is not anti-technology. He continues to support the use of advanced tools to improve marketing effectiveness. But he urges leaders to remember that technology is a method, not a mission.

“Predictive analytics can help us understand patterns,” he said. “But understanding people requires judgment, empathy, and restraint. No tool can replace that.”

Based in New York, Kirby has advised startups and large enterprises on using data responsibly. He is often praised for making complex systems easy to understand and putting ethical clarity at the centre of digital strategy. His work has helped brands improve retention, avoid backlash, and build audience credibility.

He also sees this ethical push as a cultural issue. Companies must create environments where marketers feel safe raising concerns. “If someone on your team spots a problem but stays silent because they fear backlash, the issue is not the campaign. The issue is your leadership,” Kirby said.

As for how the marketing world should respond, Kirby suggests starting with a simple question at every strategy meeting: “Does this decision respect the customer?”

“That single question can change the entire tone of a campaign,” he said. “It shifts the focus from what we can do to what we should do.”

Kirby believes the most trusted brands of tomorrow will be those that lead with both creativity and conscience. He says that the transition begins with the CMO accepting a broader role.

“Ethical leadership is not optional anymore,” he said. “It is the foundation of brand resilience and consumer respect. And that responsibility belongs at the top.”