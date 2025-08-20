NAN Calls on Federal Government to Support Community-led Search for Missing Adventurer

THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, on behalf of the Executive Council, has issued the following statement regarding the disappearance of Steffen Skjottelvik, a Norwegian adventurer believed to be missing while trekking across the Far North:

“Steffen Skjottelvik was a well-known guest in Fort Severn, and the community has conducted an extensive search since his disappearance. We acknowledge Chief Matthew Kakekaspan, his Council and the volunteers who have done everything they can to locate him.

Fort Severn has demonstrated incredible leadership and compassion to care for a visitor in their community. Unfortunately, they have exhausted their limited resources and have been forced to suspend their search. We join them in hope that Steffen will be located safely and reunited with his friends and family as quickly as possible.

The community is very aware of the perils of travel in the Far North, and has generously gone above and beyond out of concern for Steffen’s well-being, even notifying the Norwegian consulate so his family can be notified. They have committed tens of thousands of dollars for a helicopter and fuel to support this search, and should not have to foot the bill for rescue work that better equipped Canadian agencies should be doing.

We acknowledge the support that has been provided by some agencies in Manitoba. But we are very concerned with Canada’s failure to support this search, and we call on Canada and Ontario to reimburse the costs incurred by the community in their efforts to find Steffen. The federal government must mobilise all available resources and support Fort Severn’s search in whatever way necessary. Miigwetch to Fort Severn and all of these brave searchers. Please join us in prayer for Steffen’s safe return.”

Steffen Skjottelvik, 29, set out on July 25, 2025, from Fort Severn First Nation with his two huskies, intending to trek over 300 kilometres to York Factory by August 15. He arrived in Nanuk camp, about 40 kilometres from York Factory, on August 13.

According to RCMP reports, he confirmed that he lost one of his dogs along the way. Skjottelvik last touched base with a contact in York Factory on August 14, saying he planned to arrive the next day. Skjottelvik did not arrive in York Factory as planned, raising concerns about his safety