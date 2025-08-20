City requests Expression of Interest for Indoor Turf Facility

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay has released a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) to gather information on the extent of available expertise and supplier interest in the marketplace with respect to the management and operation of the City’s new Multi-use Indoor Turf Facility. Information gathered through this RFEOI will be used to assist in the determination of future procurement options or requirements.

Slated to open in Fall 2026, the Indoor Turf Facility will accommodate year-round access to recreation, competition, hosting and community-building for various sports including soccer, football, ultimate frisbee, lacrosse, and cricket and will also offer community meeting rooms and a concession area.

Through this RFEOI, the City seeks to gather information to help guide decisions around the future management and operational requirements of the Indoor Turf Facility in 2026 and beyond.

More information is available at www.thunderbay.ca/tenders. The closing date is Wednesday, September 19, 2025, at 2:00pm, local time.