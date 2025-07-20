Wildfire Updates – Northwest District Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services – Northwest Fire Region July 17, 2025 | 18:00 CDT

Wildfire Risk Continues Across Northwest

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The wildfires continue across the district with a late Saturday night report confirming four new fires. The region overall is dry, and the risk of more wildfires continues.

New Fires Confirmed (July 17)

Four new wildland fires were confirmed by evening:

Red Lake 112 (RED112): 0.2 ha, ~4 km west of Sharp Lake – held

Kenora 45 (KEN045): 0.1 ha, 1 km NW of Campfire River – not under control

Kenora 46 (KEN046): 0.5 ha, 2 km east of Roger Lake – not under control

Kenora 47 (KEN047): 0.1 ha, 2 km SE of Roger Lake – not under control

Active Fires Snapshot

Total active: 51 Not under control: 14 Being held: 3 Under control: 6 Being observed: 28



Fire Hazard Conditions

Low hazard: Southern Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors

Moderate–high hazard: Remainder of region

Extreme hazard: Pocket north of Red Lake

Fires of Note

Red Lake 40 – North Spirit Lake First Nation

Size: 8,789 ha | Status: Not under control

Recent activity: Minimal fire behaviour after 20 mm rain; high-level infrared scan completed to pinpoint hotspots

Response: 3 ground crews on northern flank with hose-lines Helicopter bucket support dropping water on targets Sprinkler systems installed on critical community infrastructure



Red Lake 62 – Pikangikum First Nation

Size: 31,367 ha | Status: Not under control

Conditions: Fire activity rising under sunny, low-humidity weather following 5 mm rain

Response: 13 FireRanger crews (north & south divisions) with up to 15 helicopters Heavy equipment constructing fire guard on northern perimeter Hose-line work advancing on southeastern Pedlar and Peall Lake edges



Red Lake 67 – McDowell Lake First Nation

Size (remapped): 26,182 ha | Status: Not under control

Actions: Infrared scanning to locate concentrated heat zones Sprinkler protection systems operational on McDowell Lake First Nation infrastructure Hose-line deployment to secure eastern peninsula perimeter when conditions allow



Red Lake 72 – East of Poplar Hill

Size: 4,941 ha | Status: Not under control

Ongoing work: Two crews mopping up spot fires east of McInnes Lake

Restrictions in Effect – Red Lake 62 (EAO 2025-011)

Effective: 12:01 am CDT, July 12 until further notice.

Purpose: Public safety & effective fire suppression.

Area Closure: Hatched zone on the MNRF Implementation Order map (see link below).

Prohibited Unless Permitted:

Roads & Trails: Nungesser Road (Coli Road junction → Berens Lake) Coli Road (including cottage subdivision & campground) Sidace Road, North Road, Caribou Road, Taxi Bay Road, Pikangikum Road All branch roads, winter roads, operational trails in the hatched area

Waterways & Lands: Nungesser Lake/River, Coli Lake/Creek, Sidace Lake, Stormer Lake, Wahshaykahmeesheeng/Kirkness Lake, Peekwatahmaewee Sahkaheekahn (Berens Lake), Zimring Lake, Philp Lake, Pedlar Lake, Pringle Lake & Dedicated Protected Area, Boughton Lake, Kavanagh Lake, Odin Lake, Valhalla Lake, Maria Bay, Murfitt Lake, Remote Lakes, Dowling Lake/River, Hornblendite Lake, Harding Lake, Woodey Lake, Uren Lake, Lillycrop Lake, Baisley Lake, Minnett Lake, Treversh Lake, Sims Lake, Deebank Lake, Openshaw Lake, Lavis Lake, Teeple Lake, Rieger Lake, Sambells Lake, Peall Lake, Naylor Lake, Wyman Lake, Reigate Lake, Storey Lake, Toutin Lake, parts of Little Vermilion Lake, and Pikangikum Lake All private and Crown lands within the hatched zone

Evacuation Notice: Residents urged to leave immediately unless holding a valid MNRF travel permit.

Map: Review the full Implementation Order map via the MNRF website (search “EAO 2025-011”).

No-Drone Zone

Reminder: Operating drones near wildfires endangers firefighting aircraft and personnel. Keep all UAVs well clear of fire zones.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

North of French & Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE (310-3473)

South of French or Mattawa Rivers: Call 9-1-1

Stay Connected

Current Fire Updates: www.ontario.ca/fireupdates

Social Media (EN/FR): @ONforestfires | @ONfeudeforet on Facebook, Instagram & X

Stay safe, follow restrictions, and help protect your community by reporting fires promptly.