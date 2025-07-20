Three Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Pearl Street Homicide

Thunder Bay, ON (July 20, 2025) — Three Thunder Bay residents have been arrested and charged following the fatal shooting of a man during a weapons call in the city’s downtown.

There was a strong police presence at the location this afternoon with three police units on site following the arrests.

Incident Response

In the early hours of Saturday, July 19, Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Unit attended a weapons complaint at an apartment in the 200 block of Pearl Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Victim Identification

The victim, 32-year-old Allan Faykes, was immediately transported to hospital by emergency responders. Despite life-saving efforts, Faykes was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Investigation and Arrests

The Thunder Bay Police Major Crimes Unit assumed control of the investigation. Through witness interviews, forensic examination, and follow-up leads, investigators quickly identified three suspects. All have since been taken into custody without incident and face identical homicide charges:

Kyran Annala , 20

Dylan Wabason , 22 (also charged with breaching a probation order and violating a firearms prohibition)

Stephanie Wanakamik, 45

Each is charged with Second-Degree Murder under the Criminal Code of Canada. Wabason faces additional charges for breach of probation and breach of firearms prohibition.

Court Proceedings

The accused made their first court appearance on Sunday, July 20, and were remanded into custody. A date for their next appearance will be set by the court.

Stay Informed & Stay Safe

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Your tips, no matter how small, can assist in the pursuit of justice.