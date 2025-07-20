Special Air Quality Statement in Effect for Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER ALERT — A Special Air Quality Statement remains in effect so far today for the City of Thunder Bay as wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.
On the northside of the city there isn’t much evidence of the smoke at this hour.
Smoke from forest fires burning across northern Ontario and the Prairies has drifted into the region, causing reduced visibility and poor air quality. Conditions are expected to ease later this morning, but sensitive groups should remain cautious.
🧠 Health Advisory
Wildfire smoke can impact everyone’s health, especially:
-
Seniors (65+)
-
Pregnant individuals
-
Infants and young children
-
People with chronic conditions (heart/lung)
-
Outdoor workers
Common Symptoms:
-
Itchy eyes, sore throat, mild cough, headaches
Serious Symptoms:
-
Wheezing, chest pain, or difficulty breathing
📞 Call 9-1-1 if you experience a medical emergency.
🚪 Safety Tips
-
Stay indoors with windows and doors closed
-
Use a HEPA air filter or purifier
-
Wear an N95 mask outdoors if necessary
-
Postpone outdoor activities, especially during peak smoke hours
-
Check on neighbours and family members at greater risk
🔗 Learn more at:
canada.ca/wildfire-smoke
airhealth.ca
🌡️ Current Conditions (8:00 AM EDT – Thunder Bay Airport)
-
Temperature: 12.6°C
-
Dew Point: 11.5°C
-
Humidity: 93%
-
Wind: WSW 6 km/h
-
Visibility: 24 km
-
Pressure: 101.8 kPa (Rising)
-
Condition: Mainly Sunny
☀️ Today’s Forecast: Sunday, July 20
-
Condition: Sunny with local smoke
-
High: 24°C (Humidex 27)
-
UV Index: 8 – Very High
🌙 Tonight:
-
Sky: A few clouds
-
Smoke: Local smoke remains
-
Low: 12°C
📅 Extended Outlook
Monday, July 21
-
Day: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon
-
Smoke: Local smoke
-
High: 24°C (Humidex 27)
-
UV Index: 8 – Very High
-
Night: Cloudy with 30% chance of showers, low 13°C
Tuesday, July 22
-
Day: Cloudy with 30% chance of showers
-
High: 23°C
-
Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers
👚 Wardrobe & Wellness Tips
-
Wear light clothing and sunglasses
-
Use sunscreen (SPF 30+)
-
If outdoors, wear a mask
-
Stay hydrated and limit intense activities
🌍 Weather Trivia
Did you know? Thunder Bay is often affected by wildfire smoke due to its position east of prevailing winds during active wildfire seasons in the north and west.