Special Air Quality Statement in Effect for Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER ALERT — A Special Air Quality Statement remains in effect so far today for the City of Thunder Bay as wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.

On the northside of the city there isn’t much evidence of the smoke at this hour.

Smoke from forest fires burning across northern Ontario and the Prairies has drifted into the region, causing reduced visibility and poor air quality. Conditions are expected to ease later this morning, but sensitive groups should remain cautious.

🧠 Health Advisory

Wildfire smoke can impact everyone’s health, especially:

Seniors (65+)

Pregnant individuals

Infants and young children

People with chronic conditions (heart/lung)

Outdoor workers

Common Symptoms:

Itchy eyes, sore throat, mild cough, headaches

Serious Symptoms:

Wheezing, chest pain, or difficulty breathing

📞 Call 9-1-1 if you experience a medical emergency.

🚪 Safety Tips

Stay indoors with windows and doors closed

Use a HEPA air filter or purifier

Wear an N95 mask outdoors if necessary

Postpone outdoor activities, especially during peak smoke hours

Check on neighbours and family members at greater risk

🔗 Learn more at:

canada.ca/wildfire-smoke

airhealth.ca

🌡️ Current Conditions (8:00 AM EDT – Thunder Bay Airport)

Temperature : 12.6°C

Dew Point : 11.5°C

Humidity : 93%

Wind : WSW 6 km/h

Visibility : 24 km

Pressure : 101.8 kPa (Rising)

Condition: Mainly Sunny

☀️ Today’s Forecast: Sunday, July 20

Condition : Sunny with local smoke

High : 24°C (Humidex 27)

UV Index: 8 – Very High

🌙 Tonight:

Sky : A few clouds

Smoke : Local smoke remains

Low: 12°C

📅 Extended Outlook

Monday, July 21

Day : Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon

Smoke : Local smoke

High : 24°C (Humidex 27)

UV Index : 8 – Very High

Night: Cloudy with 30% chance of showers, low 13°C

Tuesday, July 22

Day : Cloudy with 30% chance of showers

High : 23°C

Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers

👚 Wardrobe & Wellness Tips

Wear light clothing and sunglasses

Use sunscreen (SPF 30+)

If outdoors, wear a mask

Stay hydrated and limit intense activities

🌍 Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is often affected by wildfire smoke due to its position east of prevailing winds during active wildfire seasons in the north and west.