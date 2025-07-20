Mayor Boshcoff Called Out to Stand Behind Decisions

THUNDER BAY – LETTERS – Mayor Ken Boshcoff’s sudden shift on the 114 Miles Street shelter village site raises more red flags than reassurance. Last November, he said No clearly and publicly.

Now, at the last minute, he says he’ll vote Yes, but only if council adopts an amendment he drafted.

Let’s be blunt: this amendment does nothing. It delays accountability until mid-2027, well past this term of council.

And without a plan to enforce it, reverse it, or even define what failure looks like, it’s meaningless.

If Mayor Boshcoff isn’t planning to be around after the next election, how exactly does he plan to “change direction” or “hold administration accountable” if the project fails?

This is political cover, not leadership.

He says we “have to do something,” and that’s true. But doing anything just to say we did something is not the answer.

Thunder Bay needs real action, backed by clear metrics, oversight, and consequences.

A vague check-in two years down the road when the political players may have all changed won’t cut it.

We deserve transparency, not political theater.

If this site truly is the best option, then make the case, own the decision, and be prepared to stand by it.

But don’t dress up a weak amendment as a safeguard. It’s not. It’s an escape hatch.

Lori Paras

