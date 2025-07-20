Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region Weather Report Sunday, July 20, 2025 – Air Quality Alert in Effect

Poor Air Quality Persists Across Kenora Region Due to Wildfire Smoke
KENORA – WEATHER & ENVIRONMENT — A Special Air Quality Statement remains in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and the surrounding Lake of the Woods cottage country as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region.
Smoke from forest fires in northern Ontario has drifted into the area, creating hazardous breathing conditions and reduced visibility. This deteriorated air quality is expected to persist through today and possibly into Monday.
🌫️ Air Quality Warning Details
Health Advisory:
-
People most vulnerable: seniors, pregnant people, infants, young children, people with heart/lung conditions, and outdoor workers.
-
Symptoms may include eye and throat irritation, headaches, cough, and in severe cases, shortness of breath or chest pain.
-
Seek medical help immediately if experiencing severe or unusual symptoms.
Protective Actions:
-
Avoid outdoor activities where possible
-
Close windows and doors to prevent indoor smoke infiltration
-
Use certified air purifiers or HVAC filters
-
Wear a NIOSH-certified N95 mask if you must be outdoors
-
Stay hydrated and check on at-risk individuals
💡 Tip: Visit airhealth.ca or canada.ca/wildfire-smoke for more health protection info.
📍 Current Conditions (as of 5:00 AM CDT – Kenora Airport)
-
Temperature: 15.2°C
-
Sky: Smoke
-
Visibility: 5 km
-
Wind: North at 2 km/h
-
Humidity: 66%
-
Pressure: 101.8 kPa (falling)
🌤️ Today’s Forecast:
-
Sky: Sunny this morning, then increasing cloudiness by early afternoon
-
Smoke: Widespread early, becoming more localized through the day
-
High: 22°C
-
UV Index: 8 or very high
🌙 Tonight:
-
Conditions: Cloudy this evening, clearing near midnight
-
Smoke: Local smoke remains
-
Low: 17°C
📅 Extended Forecast
Monday, July 21
-
Sky: Cloudy by morning with a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon
-
Smoke: Local smoke throughout the day
-
Wind: South 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h
-
High: 23°C (Humidex 26)
-
UV Index: 6 or high
🌙 Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of showers, low 17°C
Tuesday, July 22
-
Conditions: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers
-
High: 23°C
🌙 Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers, low 18°C
🧥 Wardrobe & Safety Tips
-
Today: Lightweight breathable clothing, sunglasses, and an N95 if outdoors
-
Tonight: Mild temperatures – a light jacket may be needed
-
UV Alert: Don’t forget sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat!
🌎 Weather Fact of the Day
Did You Know?
Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. These particles are what make wildfire smoke so dangerous — especially during prolonged exposure like what’s occurring in the Kenora region this week.