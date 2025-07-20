Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region Weather Report Sunday, July 20, 2025 – Air Quality Alert in Effect

Poor Air Quality Persists Across Kenora Region Due to Wildfire Smoke

KENORA – WEATHER & ENVIRONMENT — A Special Air Quality Statement remains in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and the surrounding Lake of the Woods cottage country as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region.

Smoke from forest fires in northern Ontario has drifted into the area, creating hazardous breathing conditions and reduced visibility. This deteriorated air quality is expected to persist through today and possibly into Monday.

🌫️ Air Quality Warning Details

Health Advisory:

People most vulnerable: seniors, pregnant people, infants, young children, people with heart/lung conditions , and outdoor workers .

Symptoms may include eye and throat irritation, headaches, cough , and in severe cases, shortness of breath or chest pain .

Seek medical help immediately if experiencing severe or unusual symptoms.

Protective Actions:

Avoid outdoor activities where possible

Close windows and doors to prevent indoor smoke infiltration

Use certified air purifiers or HVAC filters

Wear a NIOSH-certified N95 mask if you must be outdoors

Stay hydrated and check on at-risk individuals

💡 Tip: Visit airhealth.ca or canada.ca/wildfire-smoke for more health protection info.

📍 Current Conditions (as of 5:00 AM CDT – Kenora Airport)

Temperature : 15.2°C

Sky : Smoke

Visibility : 5 km

Wind : North at 2 km/h

Humidity : 66%

Pressure: 101.8 kPa (falling)

🌤️ Today’s Forecast:

Sky : Sunny this morning, then increasing cloudiness by early afternoon

Smoke : Widespread early, becoming more localized through the day

High : 22°C

UV Index: 8 or very high

🌙 Tonight:

Conditions : Cloudy this evening, clearing near midnight

Smoke : Local smoke remains

Low: 17°C

📅 Extended Forecast

Monday, July 21

Sky : Cloudy by morning with a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon

Smoke : Local smoke throughout the day

Wind : South 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h

High : 23°C (Humidex 26)

UV Index: 6 or high

🌙 Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of showers, low 17°C

Tuesday, July 22

Conditions : Cloudy with 60% chance of showers

High: 23°C

🌙 Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers, low 18°C

🧥 Wardrobe & Safety Tips

Today : Lightweight breathable clothing, sunglasses, and an N95 if outdoors

Tonight : Mild temperatures – a light jacket may be needed

UV Alert: Don’t forget sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat!

🌎 Weather Fact of the Day

Did You Know?

Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. These particles are what make wildfire smoke so dangerous — especially during prolonged exposure like what’s occurring in the Kenora region this week.