July 20 2025 – Air Quality Warning in Effect: Wildfire Smoke Impacting Dryden and Vermilion Bay

DRYDEN – WEATHER ALERT — A Special Air Quality Statement is currently in effect for the Dryden and Vermilion Bay region as thick wildfire smoke from northern Ontario continues to impair visibility and health conditions across the area.
Smoke has settled into the region, lowering visibility to just 0.2 km this morning at Dryden Airport and drastically worsening air quality. Environment Canada warns that the poor air conditions will likely linger through today and possibly into Monday.
⚠️ Health & Safety Advisory
Who’s at risk?
-
Seniors (65+)
-
Pregnant individuals
-
Infants and children
-
Those with heart or lung conditions
-
Outdoor workers
Common symptoms from smoke exposure include:
-
Eye, nose, and throat irritation
-
Headaches or mild cough
-
In severe cases: chest pain, wheezing, or difficulty breathing
If symptoms worsen, seek immediate medical attention.
🛑 What You Should Do:
-
Limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity
-
Close windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering your home
-
Use an air purifier or HVAC filter where possible
-
Wear a well-fitted N95 respirator mask if outdoor exposure is unavoidable
-
Check in on neighbours, especially vulnerable individuals
💡 Learn more at canada.ca/wildfire-smoke or airhealth.ca
📞 Ontario Ministry of the Environment: 416-314-6666
🌦️ Current Conditions (as of 5:40 AM CDT – Dryden Airport)
-
Temperature: 11.0°C
-
Condition: Light Rain
-
Humidity: 100%
-
Wind: NE at 8 km/h
-
Visibility: 0.2 km
-
Pressure: 101.9 kPa
☀️ Today’s Forecast:
-
Morning: Widespread smoke, light rain clearing
-
Afternoon: A mix of sun and cloud with local smoke
-
High: 23°C (Humidex 25)
-
UV Index: 8 or very high
🧴 Don’t forget sunscreen and a hat despite the haze.
🌙 Tonight:
-
Condition: Partly cloudy
-
Smoke: Local smoke persists
-
Low: 12°C
📆 Extended Forecast
Monday, July 21
-
Morning: Sunny, turning cloudy
-
Afternoon: 70% chance of showers with local smoke
-
Wind: Southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50
-
High: 25°C (Humidex 28)
-
UV Index: 6 or high
🌙 Night: Cloudy with 30% chance of showers, low 15°C
Tuesday, July 22
-
Condition: Cloudy with 30% chance of showers
-
High: 23°C
🌙 Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers, low 18°C
👕 Wardrobe & Health Recommendations
-
Today: Light, breathable clothing; an N95 mask for outdoor activity; sunglasses for UV protection
-
Tonight: Comfortable evening wear, with windows shut to block smoke
-
Hydration: Stay hydrated and monitor young children or elders carefully
📚 Weather Fact of the Day
Did You Know?
PM2.5 – the fine particles in wildfire smoke – are about 30 times smaller than a human hair. That’s why they can bypass the body’s natural defences and lodge deep into the lungs, leading to serious health impacts, especially during prolonged exposure.