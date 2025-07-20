July 20 2025 – Air Quality Warning in Effect: Wildfire Smoke Impacting Dryden and Vermilion Bay

DRYDEN – WEATHER ALERT — A Special Air Quality Statement is currently in effect for the Dryden and Vermilion Bay region as thick wildfire smoke from northern Ontario continues to impair visibility and health conditions across the area.

Smoke has settled into the region, lowering visibility to just 0.2 km this morning at Dryden Airport and drastically worsening air quality. Environment Canada warns that the poor air conditions will likely linger through today and possibly into Monday.

⚠️ Health & Safety Advisory

Who’s at risk?

Seniors (65+)

Pregnant individuals

Infants and children

Those with heart or lung conditions

Outdoor workers

Common symptoms from smoke exposure include:

Eye, nose, and throat irritation

Headaches or mild cough

In severe cases: chest pain, wheezing, or difficulty breathing

If symptoms worsen, seek immediate medical attention.

🛑 What You Should Do:

Limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity

Close windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering your home

Use an air purifier or HVAC filter where possible

Wear a well-fitted N95 respirator mask if outdoor exposure is unavoidable

Check in on neighbours, especially vulnerable individuals

💡 Learn more at canada.ca/wildfire-smoke or airhealth.ca

📞 Ontario Ministry of the Environment: 416-314-6666

🌦️ Current Conditions (as of 5:40 AM CDT – Dryden Airport)

Temperature : 11.0°C

Condition : Light Rain

Humidity : 100%

Wind : NE at 8 km/h

Visibility : 0.2 km

Pressure: 101.9 kPa

☀️ Today’s Forecast:

Morning : Widespread smoke, light rain clearing

Afternoon : A mix of sun and cloud with local smoke

High : 23°C (Humidex 25)

UV Index: 8 or very high

🧴 Don’t forget sunscreen and a hat despite the haze.

🌙 Tonight:

Condition : Partly cloudy

Smoke : Local smoke persists

Low: 12°C

📆 Extended Forecast

Monday, July 21

Morning : Sunny, turning cloudy

Afternoon : 70% chance of showers with local smoke

Wind : Southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50

High : 25°C (Humidex 28)

UV Index: 6 or high

🌙 Night: Cloudy with 30% chance of showers, low 15°C

Tuesday, July 22

Condition : Cloudy with 30% chance of showers

High: 23°C

🌙 Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers, low 18°C

👕 Wardrobe & Health Recommendations

Today : Light, breathable clothing; an N95 mask for outdoor activity; sunglasses for UV protection

Tonight : Comfortable evening wear, with windows shut to block smoke

Hydration: Stay hydrated and monitor young children or elders carefully

📚 Weather Fact of the Day

Did You Know?

PM2.5 – the fine particles in wildfire smoke – are about 30 times smaller than a human hair. That’s why they can bypass the body’s natural defences and lodge deep into the lungs, leading to serious health impacts, especially during prolonged exposure.