Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nations and Fort Frances Region Weather Report Sunday, July 20, 2025

Air Quality Warning in Effect: Fort Frances, Emo & Area

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER ALERT — Its another smokey day! Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for the communities of Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin, Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nations, and the Fort Frances–Emo–Rainy River corridor. Smoke from forest fires in northern Ontario has significantly deteriorated the region’s air quality.

🔥 What’s Happening?

Thick wildfire smoke has settled over the region and will continue to reduce visibility and air quality through today, with conditions possibly extending into Monday.

📉 Health Risks Rise With Smoke Concentration

While everyone is at risk during heavy smoke events, those most vulnerable include:

Seniors (65+)

Pregnant individuals

Infants and young children

People with asthma, heart, or lung disease

Outdoor workers

⚠️ Symptoms to Watch For:

Mild: Eye/nose irritation, headaches, dry throat, coughing

Severe: Wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath

📞 In an emergency, call 9-1-1 or seek immediate medical attention.

🛡️ What You Can Do:

Stay indoors and keep windows/doors closed

Use an air purifier or high-quality HVAC filter

If you must be outside, wear an N95 respirator mask

Avoid physical exertion outdoors

Check on vulnerable individuals in your community

Stay cool if heat and smoke are both present

🔗 More info:

🌡️ Current Conditions (as of 6:00 AM CDT)

Temperature : 7.6°C

Humidity : 99%

Wind : N at 2 km/h

Visibility : Not observed (due to smoke)

Pressure: 102.0 kPa (Rising)

☀️ Today’s Forecast (Sunday, July 20)

Condition : Widespread smoke

High : 22°C (Humidex 25)

UV Index: 8 – Very High

😷 Smoke is expected to remain widespread throughout the day.

🌙 Tonight:

Sky : Clearing late this evening

Smoke : Widespread smoke shifting to local smoke near midnight

Low: 14°C

📅 Extended Outlook

Monday, July 21

Day : Mainly cloudy

Chance of Rain : 70% in the afternoon

Smoke : Local smoke lingers

Wind : Southeast 20 km/h

High : 25°C (Humidex 30)

UV Index: 6 – High

🌙 Night: Cloudy, 40% chance of showers, low 16°C

Tuesday, July 22

Condition : Cloudy

Chance of Rain : 60%

High: 23°C

🌙 Night: Cloudy, 60% chance of showers, low 19°C

👕 Wardrobe & Wellness Guide

Today : Light layers, sunglasses, and an N95 mask outdoors

Tonight : Keep doors/windows closed and air filter running

Hydration: Stay well-hydrated to support respiratory health

🌍 Weather Trivia

Did You Know?

Smoke particles from wildfires can travel thousands of kilometres and impact air quality as far as eastern Canada or the U.S., depending on wind patterns.