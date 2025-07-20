Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nations and Fort Frances Region Weather Report Sunday, July 20, 2025

By
James Murray
-
2218
Rainy River District Judicial Vacancy to be Filled
Courthouse in Fort Frances.

Air Quality Warning in Effect: Fort Frances, Emo & Area

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER ALERT — Its another smokey day! Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for the communities of Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin, Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nations, and the Fort Frances–Emo–Rainy River corridor. Smoke from forest fires in northern Ontario has significantly deteriorated the region’s air quality.

🔥 What’s Happening?

Thick wildfire smoke has settled over the region and will continue to reduce visibility and air quality through today, with conditions possibly extending into Monday.

📉 Health Risks Rise With Smoke Concentration

While everyone is at risk during heavy smoke events, those most vulnerable include:

  • Seniors (65+)

  • Pregnant individuals

  • Infants and young children

  • People with asthma, heart, or lung disease

  • Outdoor workers

⚠️ Symptoms to Watch For:

  • Mild: Eye/nose irritation, headaches, dry throat, coughing

  • Severe: Wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath
    📞 In an emergency, call 9-1-1 or seek immediate medical attention.

🛡️ What You Can Do:

  • Stay indoors and keep windows/doors closed

  • Use an air purifier or high-quality HVAC filter

  • If you must be outside, wear an N95 respirator mask

  • Avoid physical exertion outdoors

  • Check on vulnerable individuals in your community

  • Stay cool if heat and smoke are both present

🔗 More info:

🌡️ Current Conditions (as of 6:00 AM CDT)

  • Temperature: 7.6°C

  • Humidity: 99%

  • Wind: N at 2 km/h

  • Visibility: Not observed (due to smoke)

  • Pressure: 102.0 kPa (Rising)

☀️ Today’s Forecast (Sunday, July 20)

  • Condition: Widespread smoke

  • High: 22°C (Humidex 25)

  • UV Index: 8 – Very High
    😷 Smoke is expected to remain widespread throughout the day.

🌙 Tonight:

  • Sky: Clearing late this evening

  • Smoke: Widespread smoke shifting to local smoke near midnight

  • Low: 14°C

📅 Extended Outlook

Monday, July 21

  • Day: Mainly cloudy

  • Chance of Rain: 70% in the afternoon

  • Smoke: Local smoke lingers

  • Wind: Southeast 20 km/h

  • High: 25°C (Humidex 30)

  • UV Index: 6 – High

🌙 Night: Cloudy, 40% chance of showers, low 16°C

Tuesday, July 22

  • Condition: Cloudy

  • Chance of Rain: 60%

  • High: 23°C
    🌙 Night: Cloudy, 60% chance of showers, low 19°C

👕 Wardrobe & Wellness Guide

  • Today: Light layers, sunglasses, and an N95 mask outdoors

  • Tonight: Keep doors/windows closed and air filter running

  • Hydration: Stay well-hydrated to support respiratory health

🌍 Weather Trivia

Did You Know?
Smoke particles from wildfires can travel thousands of kilometres and impact air quality as far as eastern Canada or the U.S., depending on wind patterns.

Previous articleWildfire Updates – Northwest District Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services – Northwest Fire Region July 17, 2025 | 18:00 CDT
Next articleMayor Boshcoff Called Out to Stand Behind Decisions
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR