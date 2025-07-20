A Devastating Morning for Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay reports, “We woke up this morning (Saturday) ready to continue building a brighter future for a local family through our 2025 Habitat Home Build.
“Instead, we were heartbroken to discover that our garage at 908 Alexandra Street had been broken into and all of our tools had been stolen.
“Among the stolen items were Milwaukee drills, batteries and chargers, DeWalt saws and impact drivers, Ridgid tools, a transit level, and several other vital pieces of equipment we rely on to continue construction.
“We have filed a police report with the Thunder Bay Police and are urging anyone who may have seen or heard of someone attempting to sell these tools to please contact the police.
Until these tools are replaced, we are unable to continue building.
Please consider donating so we can resume building sooner rather than later. Any amount will help!
DONATE HERE: https://shorturl.at/lbjpU
Tax Reciepts will be issued with your donation.