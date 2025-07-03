Traffic Stop in Thunder Bay Leads to Charges for Suspended Driver and Vehicle Impoundment

ALPR Alert Uncovers Second Suspended Licence; Vehicle Lacked Insurance

THUNDER BAY, ON – A routine patrol by a Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit officer has led to charges against a 24-year-old man after it was discovered he was operating a vehicle without insurance and under a suspended licence — despite not being the vehicle’s registered owner.

The incident occurred during the afternoon of Wednesday, July 2, when the officer was conducting general patrol and received an alert from the Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) system. The system flagged a vehicle whose registered owner had a suspended driver’s licence.

Upon initiating a traffic stop, the officer determined that the person behind the wheel was not the owner, but a mechanic test-driving the vehicle. However, further investigation revealed that this driver was also under suspension — this time due to a previous stunt driving offence.

To make matters worse, the vehicle was found to be uninsured, a serious violation under Ontario’s traffic safety laws.

Charges and Consequences

The 24-year-old male driver has been charged with Driving While Suspended under the Highway Traffic Act, an offence that can carry fines up to $2,000, a six-month licence suspension, and even up to six months in jail upon conviction.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and is now under a mandatory seven-day impoundment. Additional charges against the vehicle’s owner are currently pending.

Thunder Bay Police: Road Safety Is a Priority

This incident underscores the effectiveness of automated licence plate recognition technology in identifying high-risk drivers and vehicles. Police continue to remind the public that driving while suspended or uninsured poses a threat to everyone’s safety on the road, and violations will be dealt with seriously.