Thunder Bay Border Cats Fall to Waterloo Bucks in High-Scoring Northwoods League Baseball Clash

Thunder Bay, ON – SPORTS – The Waterloo Bucks prevailed in a high-scoring Northwoods League contest against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday evening, July 2, 2025, winning 8-6 at Port Arthur Stadium .

The victory for the visiting Bucks levelled their four-game series against the Border Cats after a back-and-forth battle.

Waterloo’s offense was powered by Jake Bechtel , who had an outstanding night at the plate. Bechtel hit two home runs and drove in four of the Bucks’ eight runs. Teammate J. Slade also contributed significantly, hitting a home run and recording two runs batted in, while M. Heusohn added another RBI.

For the Thunder Bay Border Cats, Manny Alberto from Western Kentucky University was named the Cwench Player of the Game . Alberto went two-for-four, contributing an RBI double, and scored once for Thunder Bay. Other key offensive contributions came from Camden Tanner (University of Arkansas-Monticello), who drove in two runs, and Hayden Stringfellow (Bossier Parish Community College), who picked up an RBI.

The Border Cats also showed their speed with four stolen bases , including two from Alberto.

On the mound, Brady Baur earned the win for Waterloo, improving his record to 1-1. The loss went to Thunder Bay’s Carson Priebe, who now stands at 0-1. Tyler Glowacki closed out the game for the Bucks, earning his first save of the season.

With this result, the Border Cats now hold a 1-1 record in the second half of the season and an overall mark of 22-14 .

The Border Cats will now hit the road for a pair of games against the Eau Claire Express, with Nate Herchock (University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma) expected to be the starting pitcher for Thunder Bay on Thursday.

The team will return to Port Arthur Stadium on Saturday to begin a two-game set against the Rochester Honkers. That game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and will feature a T-shirt giveaway presented by BrickHost.