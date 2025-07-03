Mitsubishi Sends Mom Diving in Freezing Canadian Waters

When most people think of winter in Canada, they picture snow-covered cities, warm drinks, and avoiding the outdoors. For Alexia Krizia La Palerma, it meant something entirely different. A creative director, certified freediver, and mother of a toddler, Alexia took on the challenge of diving beneath the ice of Flintkote Quarry in Thetford Mines, Quebec with her 14-month-old son, Leone, by her side.

It was more than just a trip. It was a test of resilience, preparation, and balance. And it all started with a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and a dream to explore the kind of wilderness that most people avoid when the temperature drops.

The Road to Thetford Mines

Leaving from Montreal, Alexia packed her gear and plenty of baby supplies into the Outlander PHEV. With its all-wheel drive system and electric range, it was ready to handle icy roads, long stretches of remote highways, and everything in between. The Outlander offered more than just traction and efficiency. It gave her the confidence to travel through rough conditions with her most important passenger in the backseat.

What might’ve been a stressful road trip in another vehicle turned into a smooth, focused journey. The SUV’s spacious interior and intuitive design meant she could load all her freediving gear, cold-weather clothing, and Leone’s essentials without compromise.

A Breath Before the Plunge

Before reaching the quarry, Alexia and Leone made a stop at Centre de l’Hêtre in Lac-Beauport. There, they stayed in a transparent dome hotel tucked into the forest. It was peaceful, quiet, and a welcome pause before the adrenaline-fueled mission ahead. For a mom balancing outdoor adventure with childcare, this stop provided space to reset.

Even during a bold trip like this, moments of stillness matter. The road may have been rugged, but it allowed for detours filled with connection and reflection. Two things Alexia prioritized just as much as the dive itself.

Preparing to Dive in Ice-Cold Waters

Flintkote Quarry is not your average dive site. Known for its clear waters and eerie sunken artifacts, it offers a haunting kind of beauty, especially in the winter. With the ice over a foot thick, Alexia and her team had to saw through it and create a triangular entry hole.

Then came the gear: a 5mm wetsuit, a buoy and descent line, a low-volume mask, and fins designed for precision. Everything needed to be just right. Winter diving requires total focus, especially when you’re navigating under a sheet of ice.

As she descended into the frigid water, there was no noise, no tank bubbles, just the sound of her breath and the faint ripple of water. The quiet of the quarry was surreal, and in that cold, suspended world, Alexia found something rare. Clarity.

Surfacing With New Insight

Diving into frozen water isn’t just about the cold. It’s about trusting yourself, your team, and your preparation. When Alexia returned to the surface, she was met with the open arms of her son. That single moment brought the whole journey full circle.

By completing the dive with her son nearby, Alexia proved that even the boldest personal goals can live alongside parenthood. She wasn’t choosing between being a mom and being an adventurer. She was choosing both.

Mitsubishi’s Role in the Journey

While Alexia tackled nature head-on, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV tackled everything else. From navigating winter roads to storing specialty gear and keeping Leone comfortable, it played a quiet but critical role in the success of the trip. Its plug-in hybrid system was not only fuel-efficient but allowed for peaceful, electric stretches of the drive through remote areas.

For a journey like this, having a reliable, versatile vehicle wasn’t optional. It was foundational.

Redefining What’s Possible

This wasn’t a luxury vacation. It was an act of determination. The kind of trip that combines ice, effort, and a little chaos from traveling with a baby. But through it all, Alexia showed that winter diving and motherhood aren’t opposing forces. They can fuel each other when supported by the right mindset and the right set of wheels.

Adventure doesn’t stop when life gets more complicated. With the right tools and spirit, it only gets deeper.