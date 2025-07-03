July 3, 2025 – Toronto Get Set for a Weather System Thursday

July 3, 2025: Toronto’s Detailed Weather Forecast

Toronto residents are waking up to a breezy and partly cloudy morning as a weather system brings a mix of conditions throughout the day. The city faces a brief chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm before clearer skies dominate the afternoon. With summer temperatures climbing, it’s shaping up to be a classic July day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Toronto is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 21.0°C. The humidex is 24, adding a touch of warmth to the air. A north-northwest wind at 32 km/h is bringing in drier air, with humidity at 65% and pressure at 101.2 kPa and rising—indicating improving weather ahead. Visibility remains excellent at 24 km, ideal for morning commutes or outdoor plans.

Later today, expect a high of 28°C, with the humidex making it feel closer to 32°C. There is a 30% chance of showers this morning and early afternoon, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will shift to northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h by afternoon. Skies will become increasingly sunny, and the UV index will rise to 8 (very high)—sun protection is essential.

Tonight, skies clear up entirely. Winds will ease and temperatures will dip to a cooler 15°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, July 4: Sunny skies return with a pleasant high of 27°C and a humidex of 29. Winds will remain calm, and the UV index will climb to 9 (very high)—a good day for outdoor activities but don’t forget the sunscreen. The night will remain clear with a low of 18°C.

Saturday, July 5: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with rising temperatures hitting 31°C. The evening could bring some cloudy periods and a 30% chance of showers, with an overnight low of 21°C.

Sunday, July 6: Another warm day is ahead, with a high of 32°C and continued partly cloudy skies. There remains a 30% chance of showers during the day and a 40% chance overnight, with lows around 20°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Dress in light, breathable fabrics. A windbreaker is useful early on due to gusty winds. Keep an umbrella handy just in case.

Friday: Ideal weather for light summer wear. Add sunglasses and SPF protection for outdoor plans.

Saturday & Sunday: Hot and humid—opt for sunhats, shorts, and stay hydrated. Be prepared for evening showers with a light rain jacket or umbrella.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto’s highest recorded July temperature was 38.3°C on July 10, 1936, during a massive heatwave that affected much of North America. While today’s temperatures won’t break records, the warm and humid conditions are a classic hallmark of Ontario summers.