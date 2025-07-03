July 3, 2025: Heat Warning Issued for Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region

KENORA – WEATHER – As a sweltering heat wave sets in across Northwestern Ontario, the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region is under a Heat Warning beginning today and continuing through Friday. The Weather Desk has issued the advisory due to soaring temperatures and high humidity, with humidex values expected to reach 36–38°C, creating dangerous conditions for heat-related illness.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions – Calm Before the Heat!

As of 6:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport reports a mainly sunny sky with a temperature of 15.9°C, dew point at 10.0°C, and humidity at 68%. Winds are light from the south-southeast at 10 km/h, and the pressure remains steady at 101.5 kPa. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today, expect a high of 30°C with the humidex climbing to 34°C. Winds will increase from the south at 20 km/h, and the UV index will be very high at 9, signaling intense sun exposure risk.

Tonight, skies will become partly cloudy, turning cloudy after midnight with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Temperatures remain warm with a low of 19°C. Winds will shift to west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, July 4: A continued mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and another risk of a thunderstorm. Temperatures remain hot, reaching 30°C with a humidex of 38. Winds from the south at 20 km/h will become light by late morning. Overnight, expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 5: Cooler conditions arrive with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. Daytime high will be 25°C, with an overnight low of 14°C.

Sunday, July 6: A mix of sun and cloud continues, with a pleasant high of 25°C and overnight lows near 15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today & Friday: Stay cool with lightweight, breathable, and light-coloured clothing . Wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are essential. Try to stay indoors or in shaded, air-conditioned areas during peak heat.

Saturday & Sunday: Temperatures ease slightly—light layers and rain protection may be needed for possible showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The highest temperature ever recorded in Kenora was 39.4°C on July 11, 1936, during the infamous Dust Bowl heat wave. While today’s highs won’t break records, the humidex-driven heat makes it feel much hotter than the thermometer shows—stay alert and stay safe.