July 3, 2025: Heat Warning in Effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay

DRYDEN – WEATHER – A Heat Warning has been issued for Dryden and Vermilion Bay as a surge of extreme summer heat grips Northwestern Ontario. With humidex values reaching 36–39°C and little overnight relief, residents are urged to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses over the next two days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT, Dryden Airport reports sunny skies with a cool morning temperature of 12.1°C. The air is still and humid, with humidity at a high 97%, and winds from the east-northeast at 9 km/h. Visibility is fair at 16 km, and pressure is steady at 101.5 kPa.

Today’s temperature will rise quickly, reaching a high of 29°C with a humidex of 30°C. Winds will shift from the south at 20 km/h, and the UV index will reach 9 (very high), calling for strong sun protection.

Tonight, skies will start out clear but cloudiness increases after midnight, with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The low will be 18°C, and south winds will gust to 40 km/h, keeping conditions muggy and warm overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, July 4: A sweltering day with mainly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers, along with another risk of thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach 30°C, but with humidex values soaring to 39°C—this will be the peak of the heat event. Winds will remain southerly at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. Friday night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 5: A slight break from the heat, with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The high will be a more comfortable 25°C, with a cooler low of 12°C expected overnight.

Sunday, July 6: A return to mixed conditions with a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 25°C, and a low of 13°C under clear skies at night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today & Friday: Stay cool and sun-safe with light-coloured, breathable fabrics , wide-brimmed hats , and sunscreen . Avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon heat and seek air-conditioned or shaded areas whenever possible.

Saturday & Sunday: Transition to light layers for cooler conditions. Consider bringing a light rain jacket if you’re outdoors.

Weather Trivia

Fun fact: Dryden once recorded a humidex of 42.0°C during the historic heatwave of July 1988, a reminder of the intensity Ontario summers can deliver. While this week won’t break records, humidex values nearing 40°C are rare and should be taken seriously.