July 3, 2025: Heat Warning for Fort Frances and Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin, and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nations

Nigigoonsiminikaaning – WEATHER – Heat Warning for Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River, and nearby First Nations including Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin, and Nigigoonsiminikaaning, as a dangerous two-day heat event begins today. Residents should prepare for humidex values soaring to 36–40°C, minimal overnight cooling, and elevated risks of heat-related illness.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, conditions in Fort Frances were calm, with a temperature of 7.6°C, dew point at 6.6°C, and humidity at 93%. Winds were calm, and the pressure was rising at 101.6 kPa, signalling a warm front moving in.

Today, temperatures will rapidly climb to a high of 31°C, with a humidex of 36°C under sunny skies. Winds will shift from the southeast at 20 km/h before becoming light this afternoon. The UV index is very high at 9, requiring maximum sun protection.

Tonight will begin clear, but clouds will build near midnight, followed by a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms overnight. South winds at 20 km/h will keep the low uncomfortably warm at 21°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, July 4: Heat peaks with a high of 32°C and a humidex reaching a blistering 40°C. A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with a 60% chance of showers and a continued risk of thunderstorms. Winds will pick up, shifting from the east to south at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h.

Friday night stays cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Saturday, July 5: Cooler air moves in with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. Daytime high will drop to 25°C, and the overnight low will be a refreshing 13°C.

Sunday, July 6: Expect a pleasant mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24°C, followed by a clear night with a low of 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today & Friday: Stay cool with light, breathable, and loose-fitting clothing . Sun hats , UV-protective sunglasses , and high SPF sunscreen are a must. Avoid long outdoor exposure between 11 AM and 4 PM.

Saturday & Sunday: Bring along a light rain jacket or umbrella, as scattered showers are possible. Layering is ideal for the cooler nights.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Fort Frances once experienced a humidex of 43.5°C during the July heatwave of 1995. While today’s values aren’t record-breaking, they still pose significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable individuals and elders in the community.