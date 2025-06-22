Weather Alert: Tornado Watch Issued for Ignace – English River Area Issued: 11:21 AM EDT – Sunday, June 22, 2025

IGNACE – WEATHER ALERT – Environment Canada has placed Ignace and English River under a Tornado Watch as conditions become increasingly favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

This alert is not business as usual. A volatile atmosphere across Northwestern Ontario today has created the perfect storm – literally – for the potential formation of tornadoes and other damaging weather phenomena.

Hazards Include:

Isolated tornadoes , possibly forming later this afternoon

Wind gusts up to 120 km/h , strong enough to down trees and power lines

Ping pong to tennis ball sized hail , capable of causing vehicle and property damage

Heavy rainfall, leading to potential flash flooding and reduced visibility

When:

While scattered severe thunderstorms may develop early this afternoon, the tornado threat is expected to increase late in the day and continue through the evening.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Residents should be prepared to act quickly if weather conditions deteriorate or a Tornado Warning is issued.

What to Do If a Tornado Is Imminent:

Take shelter immediately in a basement or small interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building

Avoid windows , and cover yourself with something sturdy to protect against debris

If outdoors or in a vehicle, get to shelter immediately – if that’s not possible, lie flat in a low-lying area and cover your head

Do not remain in mobile homes, tents, trailers, or vehicles – these offer little protection

⚡ Safety Reminder:

Lightning, hail, and destructive winds are dangerous even without a tornado. As the saying goes, “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

🔁 Stay Informed:

Keep a battery-powered weather radio or mobile device handy for updates. Watch the skies and heed all warnings. Emergency Management Ontario strongly recommends taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado Watches are issued when weather conditions are conducive to the development of tornadoes. Do not wait for a warning—prepare now.